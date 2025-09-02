Kagame Cup starts today, Cecafa partners with Times FM

Dar es Salaam. The stage is set, the countdown is over, and the thrill of regional football is back. The CECAFA Kagame Cup 2025 officially kicks off today in Dar es Salaam, with Times FM, Tanzania’s only 24-hour sports radio station, making history as the official broadcast partner of the tournament.

Fans are in for a treat from the very first whistle. According to the fixture, Garde-Costes FC of Djibouti will battle Kenya Police FC at 1pm, before Singida Big Stars lock horns with Ethiopian Coffee SC in a much-anticipated 4pm at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

CECAFA’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Andrew Oryada, confirmed that preparations are complete and called on football fans to fill the stands and witness what promises to be a grand opening. . The group stage offers plenty of excitement and fierce competition.

Group A features Singida Big Stars of Tanzania, Garde-Costes FC of Djibouti, Ethiopian Coffee SC of Ethiopia, and Kenya Police FC of Kenya.

Group B is no less competitive, with APR FC of Rwanda, KMC FC of Tanzania, Bumamuru FC of Burundi, and Mlandege FC of Zanzibar all vying for a place in the knockout rounds.

Group C is equally intriguing with Al Hilal and Kator FC representing South Sudan, Mogadishu City Club of Somalia, and Al Ahly SC Wad Madani from Sudan completing the lineup.

Beyond the pitch, Times FM will ensure that listeners across Tanzania and the entire East and Central African region enjoy unparalleled coverage of the Kagame Cup.

The station will provide live match commentary, exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and behind-the-scenes access directly from the stadiums.

“This collaboration with CECAFA positions us at the forefront of showcasing football talent and is a gift to our loyal listeners who have been with us throughout our 27-year journey,” said Times FM Chairman, Lehure Nyaulawa.

He explained that the station’s re branding strategy has brought fans closer than ever, delivering superior service and unique sports entertainment that reflects the passion of the game.

As part of its fan-engagement initiatives, Times FM has introduced the People’s Choice Award, a special honour that will see fans vote online for the tournament’s best player.

The winner will be crowned at the end of the Kagame Cup 2025, making fans an active part of the competition’s celebration. Nyaulawa reaffirmed Times FM’s commitment to rewarding its loyal listeners and promoting the growth of football in the region.

He stressed that the broadcaster would continue to play a leading role in supporting sports and talent across Tanzania and the wider Pan-African region while strengthening partnerships with key institutions such as the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), CECAFA, and CAF.