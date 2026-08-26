Kenyan golfers add class to Arusha’s Sterling Invitational

Dar es Salaam. Kenyan female golfers Mercy Nyanchama and Kanana Muthomi are set to add international quality to next month’s Sterling Invitational Golf Tournament at the Kilimanjaro Wildlife and Golf Estate in Arusha.

The three day tournament, scheduled for September 4 to 6, is expected to attract about 80 golfers from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, with organisers aiming to establish the event as one of the region’s most competitive amateur golf tournaments.

The participation of Nyanchama and Muthomi is expected to provide a stern test for Tanzania’s leading golfers, particularly those familiar with the demanding Kili Golf course.

Their arrival will add to an international field that also includes Rwanda’s Sylivie Irakoze and Zambia’s Kalunga Mwenda, giving the tournament a strong regional flavour.

Irakoze demonstrated her competitiveness in regional events last year when she featured among the leading players at the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series in Kigali, where she also won the women’s longest drive award.

Mwenda, meanwhile, brings considerable experience from Zambia and has established herself among the country’s prominent female golfers. Her participation is expected to further raise the standard of competition in Arusha.

The Zambian golfer recently finished runner up at the Ghana Ladies Open, underlining the quality of form she is expected to bring to the tournament.

Their participation adds another dimension to an event that has steadily grown into an important platform for women’s golf in East Africa, while also giving local players an opportunity to measure themselves against some of the region’s best golfers.

The tournament, sponsored by Sterling Surfactant Limited and organised by Madina Idd, will be played under the stroke play format, with players completing 18 holes each day.

The main competition will feature Championship/Silver and Division B categories, alongside senior men’s and ladies’ events.

The Championship/Silver category will cater for golfers with handicap indexes of five and below, while Division B will accommodate players with handicaps of 5.1 and above. The ladies’ competition will cover 54 holes, while senior golfers will play 36 holes.

Importantly, the tournament has been registered with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and recognised under the R&A, giving eligible players an opportunity to earn valuable ranking points.

Tanzania will be represented by several established players, with defending champion Ashley Awuor of Kenya also expected to return to Arusha to defend the title she won last year.