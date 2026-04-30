Survival battle takes centre stage as NBC league returns

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League resumes today after a two week break to pave way for the Union Cup, with three matches lined up across different venues as teams return to domestic action with renewed focus.

According to the fixture list, Fountain Gate will face Pamba Jiji at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha from 2pm, Mbeya City will host Mashujaa FC at the Sokoine Stadium from 4.15pm in Mbeya and JKT Tanzania take on KMC FC at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 6.30pm.

The resumption of the league brings back attention to both the title race and the relegation battle, which are shaping up to be fiercely contested as the season progresses.

At the top of the standings, the title race appears to be a two horse affair between Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC. Yangas lead the table with 47 points from 19 matches, maintaining an unbeaten record with 14 wins and five draws. Their impressive goal difference of 41, having scored 44 goals and conceded just three, underlines their dominance this season. Simba remain their closest challengers with 42 points, five behind the leaders.

With 12 wins, six draws and only one loss, Simba have also shown consistency and remain firmly in contention. However, they will need to avoid slip ups and hope for Young Africans to drop points if they are to close the gap.

Azam FC sit third with 37 points and are still unbeaten, but their 10 draws have slowed their momentum in the title race, leaving them trailing the top two.

In the mid table, teams such as Singida Black Stars, JKT Tanzania and TRA United are battling for better positions and possible qualification spots for continental competitions, making every match crucial in the closing stages of the season.

At the bottom of the table, the relegation battle is equally intense.

KMC FC sit at the foot of the standings with just nine points from 19 matches, having managed only two wins all season.

Tanzania Prisons are in 15th place with 14 points and face an uphill task to climb out of the automatic relegation zone.

Mbeya City, currently 14th with 17 points, occupy the relegation playoff position and will be desperate for a positive result in their match against Mashujaa FC to boost their survival hopes. Fountain Gate, also on 19 points, are not entirely safe and must avoid slipping further down.