Lots of excitement as Simba mark 89th anniversary today

Dar es Salaam. The Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be a hive of activity today as it hosts the 17th edition of Simba Day, also marking the club’s 89th anniversary.

Simba, one of the highly decorated clubs in the country, use the occasion to, among other things, unveil their squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding players and members who have contributed immensely to the club.

To spice up the ‘big day,’ there will be an international friendly match between Msimbazi Reds and Kenya’s giants Gor Mahia. The match kicks off at 7pm.

The annual event is increasingly becoming popular among Simba supporters. It takes place a few days before the Mainland Premier League roars back into life.

Simba’s coach Fadlu Davids said yesterday that he was optimistic Gor Mahia would give his squad the warm-up they need to make a mark in next season’s league as well as international competitions.

For the past weeks, the Msimbazi Street‘s boys have been undergoing residential training in different parts.

The team camped in Ismailia, Egypt before shifted to Cairo and will use the match as the gearing of the Community Shield encounter against their bitter rivals Yanga to be held on September 16 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba did not win the mainland Tanzania Premier League title for the past four seasons and due to that have bolstered their squad with new and experienced players.

Simba have managed to sign various new players the players are goalkeepers: Yakoub Suleiman who joins last season’s first choice Moussa Camara and Hussein Abel.

Also in the list are defenders Anthony Mligo, Wilson Nangu and Rushine De Reuck. They join the past season who have been reinstated such as Shomari Kapombe, David Kameta, Abdulrazack Hamza and Chamou Karaboue.

The club’s new midfielders are Alassane Kante, Semfuko Charles, Morice Abraham, Neo Maema, Naby Camara, and Mohammed Bajaber. They join other namely Mzamiru, Ladaki Chasambi, Joshua Mutale, Awesu Awesu, Yusuph Kagoma and Jean Charles. The Msimbazi Street giants also have signed two striker namely Jonathan Sowah and Seleman Mwalimu who join Steven Mukwala.