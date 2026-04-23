Madina targets more WAGR events to boost global ranking

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian golfer Madina Idd has outlined an ambitious plan to compete in more World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events this year as she seeks to improve her standing on the global stage.

The rising star, who has been one of the country’s most consistent performers in recent seasons, says increasing her participation in internationally recognized tournaments is key to gaining valuable ranking points and exposure.

The World Amateur Golf Ranking system evaluates players based on their performances in sanctioned events worldwide, making regular participation crucial for anyone aiming to climb the ladder.

“I want to play in as many WAGR events as possible this year because that is the only way to improve my ranking and compete with the best amateurs globally,” Idd said. “It is not just about playing, but also about performing well consistently.”

Idd noted that while local tournaments have helped sharpen her game, the level of competition in WAGR events provides a different challenge that is essential for growth.

“International events push you beyond your comfort zone. You face different course conditions and stronger opponents, which helps you learn and improve faster,” she explained.

Her plan includes targeting key regional and continental competitions, particularly those in Africa and beyond, where she can earn maximum ranking points.

The move is also expected to enhance her chances of qualifying for elite amateur championships and potentially open doors to professional opportunities in the future. Despite her determination, Idd acknowledged the challenges involved, particularly the financial demands associated with traveling and competing in multiple international tournaments.

“Golf is an expensive sport, especially when you are trying to compete internationally. But I am working hard to secure support that will allow me to participate in more events,” she said.

Idd has already built a reputation as one of Tanzania’s brightest golf prospects, with strong showings in local and regional competitions.