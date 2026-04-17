Madina eyes strong statement at East Africa Swing golf event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading female golfer, Madina Idd, is gearing up for one of the biggest tests of her career as she prepares to compete in the Sunshine Development Tour Thika Sports Invitational, set for April 19 to 21 in Kenya.

The prestigious tournament will be staged at the renowned Thika Sports Club, a course known for challenging layouts that demand precision, patience, and mental strength. With a prize purse of KES 2 million (Sh40.4m) and a strong field of competitors expected, the event is shaping up to be one of the standout fixtures on the East African golfing calendar.

For Madina, this is more than just another tournament. It represents a strategic step in her journey to compete consistently at a higher level. Over the past few years, she has established herself as Tanzania’s top golfer through a combination of discipline, steady improvement, and notable performances in domestic competitions. Now, she is looking to translate that success onto the regional stage. The Thika Invitational offers re than prize money. Golfers will also battle for Official World Ranking Points, World Amateur Golf Ranking points, and valuable standings in the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit. These incentives make the tournament a crucial platform for players aiming to break into elite professional ranks. Madina will face stiff competition from some of East Africa’s finest talents, particularly from Kenya, a country with a deep and competitive golf culture. Playing away from home adds another layer of difficulty, as course familiarity and local support often give home players an edge.

Despite these challenges, Madina has shown she can rise to the occasion. Her calm approach under pressure and ability to maintain consistency across rounds have become defining features of her game.

Those qualities will be essential if she is to contend against a strong and diverse field.

Her participation also highlights the gradual rise of Tanzanian golf on the regional scene. For years, the country has worked to develop its talent pipeline, and players like Madina are now beginning to carry that progress onto bigger stages.

A strong performance in Thika would not only boost her personal rankings but also enhance Tanzania’s visibility in competitive golf circles. Beyond rankings and recognition, the tournament offers invaluable experience. Competing against top-tier players exposes athletes to different playing styles and higher standards, both of which are critical for growth. For Madina, every round in Thika will be an opportunity to learn, adapt, and push her limits.

As the tournament approaches, anticipation continues to build.

While winning would mark a historic milestone, even a solid showing would reinforce her status as one of East Africa’s rising stars.