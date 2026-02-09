Manmeet wins Navigator title at National Rally Championships

Dar es Salaam. Manmeet Birdi has been crowned the Overall Navigator Champion of the just-ended Tanzanian National Rally Championship (NRC), capping a highly consistent and disciplined season with a total of 155 points to secure the coveted navigator’s trophy.

Representing Asas Rally Team, Birdi’s achievement underlines not only personal excellence but also the strength of teamwork and strategic execution across the championship calendar.

Navigating alongside driver Randeep Singh, Birdi delivered composed and accurate pace-note reading throughout the season, a factor that proved decisive in a tightly contested championship.

The pair demonstrated resilience across different terrains and rally conditions, converting steady finishes into valuable points while avoiding costly retirements that affected several of their closest rivals.

According to the official navigator standings, Birdi topped the leaderboard with 155 points, finishing ahead of Dave Sihoka (110 points) and Ally Hamoud (102 points), who completed the podium positions.

The margin reflects Birdi’s ability to score consistently across multiple events, including rallies where bonus points and stage performances played a critical role in shaping the final classification.

The National Rally Championship demands far more from a navigator than simply calling notes.

Precision timing, route compliance, quick decision-making under pressure, and seamless communication with the driver are essential.

Birdi’s partnership with Randeep Singh stood out for its clarity and composure, enabling Asas Rally Team to remain competitive throughout the season and ultimately emerge on top in the navigator category.

Beyond the numbers, Birdi’s triumph is a statement of experience and professionalism.

In a field that featured seasoned navigators and rising talents, his ability to maintain focus over the full championship calendar proved decisive.

While others suffered DNFs or inconsistent results, Birdi maximized every opportunity to collect points, a hallmark of championship-winning campaigns.

Asas Rally Team has also earned praise for its preparation and strategic approach, providing the technical reliability and team support needed to sustain a title challenge.