Maximo: Our proposed changes needed time to transform KMC

Dar es Salaam. Former Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) head coach Marcio Maximo has said that he and his technical staff did everything within their power to improve the team’s performance, but the changes they had proposed required long-term implementation—time the club could not afford amid a difficult run of results.

Maximo and KMC reached a mutual agreement to part ways earlier this week following an unconvincing start to the Tanzania Mainland Premier League season.

The Dar es Salaam-based side sit at the bottom of the league table with only four points from nine matches, a position that has put the club under mounting pressure and forced it to reconsider its technical direction.

Speaking after the decision, Maximo acknowledged the disappointing results but maintained that the technical bench had worked tirelessly to steer the team toward improvement. He said several unavoidable challenges hindered their ability to secure the desired results.

“We tried our best to secure positive results, but unfortunately we could not achieve them due to unavoidable reasons,” Maximo said. “We had already prepared plans to strengthen the squad during the mini-transfer window, but those changes will now be implemented by the new coach who takes charge after our departure.”

The Brazilian tactician expressed gratitude to the club’s leadership for their support during his tenure and emphasised that the decision to leave was made in a respectful and amicable manner.

“We wish to inform the public that we have reached an agreement with KMC to relieve ourselves from the team,” he said. “We thank the Municipal Director, the management, and the entire leadership of KMC for their untiring support throughout our stay.” Maximo also paid tribute to the players, commending them for their commitment, discipline, and professionalism even during challenging periods. He urged them to extend the same level of cooperation and effort to the incoming technical team, both for their personal growth and for the betterment of the club.