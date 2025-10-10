Maximo turns to young stars to strengthen the KMC squad

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) head coach Marcio Maximo has revealed that he has promoted several U-20 players to the senior team in an effort to expand his squad options and build a sustainable foundation for the club’s future in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the experienced Brazilian tactician said his decision aligns with league regulations, which allow the inclusion of U-20 or youth players in senior team line-ups.

According to him, the move aims to give the youngsters much-needed exposure to top-flight football while accelerating their development and readiness for higher-level competition.

Maximo explained that, as per league rules, youth players who have been registered are allowed to feature in the competition, and he decided to take advantage of that opportunity.

“As per league rules, youth players who have been registered are allowed to play in the league. I decided to use this opportunity to give them game time so they can gain experience and confidence,” said Maximo.

The coach added that around 60 percent of KMC’s current squad comprises players with an average age of 22 years, underlining the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

“We have a young team with great potential. Youth players are the future of football, and by giving them the right environment and opportunities, we are investing not only in KMC’s future but also in the growth of Tanzanian football,” he added.

Maximo, who previously managed the Tanzania national team (Taifa Stars), emphasized the importance of adopting modern coaching methods to enhance player understanding and tactical discipline.

He disclosed that the club has introduced a video analysis room, where players review their performances, study tactics, and learn from various match situations.

“We have created a video room where players can watch and learn about different techniques, tactical approaches, and formations. This is a modern way to help them understand the game better and make intelligent decisions on the field,” he noted.

Despite showing glimpses of improvement, KMC have endured a challenging start to the 2024/25 Mainland Premier League season.