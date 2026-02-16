Motsepe says Caf aims to make East Africa football powerhouse

Dar es Salaam. The President of Africa’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has reaffirmed that the organisation’s long-term vision is to transform East Africa Africa into one of the continent’s leading football regions.

Motsepe made the remarks while explaining CAF’s decision to award Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda the hosting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027 finals, describing the move as both strategic and developmental rather than purely logistical.

According to Motsepe, Caf’s objective goes beyond staging a successful tournament.

He said the continental body is determined to use Afcon 2027 as a catalyst to accelerate football growth in East Africa, enabling the region to compete on equal footing with traditional powerhouses from West, North and Southern Africa.

“Our main objective is not only to make sure the event happens successfully, but also to help East Africa grow into a strong football region,” said Motsepe.

“We want to see countries from this part of the continent competing consistently at the highest level in Africa.”

The CAF president singled out Tanzania for praise, saying he was particularly impressed by the progress shown by the national team, the Taifa Stars, during the 2025 Afcon finals.

Motsepe noted that Tanzania demonstrated clear improvement in performance, organisation and belief, traits he believes will continue to develop ahead of the next tournament.

“I was watching Taifa Stars and I was very impressed with the way they played,” he said.

“In my view, Tanzania showed one of the best improvements at the last Afcon. I believe that in the next Afcon they will show even more growth and quality.”

Motsepe also commended Uganda for the commitment and fighting spirit displayed by their players, stressing that such dedication is critical for long-term success on the continental stage.

Although Kenya did not feature in the 2025 Afcon finals, he expressed confidence that the Harambee Stars would rise to the occasion as co-hosts in 2027.

“I saw strong commitment from Uganda’s players, and I believe Kenya, even though they did not compete in the last Afcon, will show the same level of dedication,” Motsepe said.

“My hope is that in the next Afcon we will see a very high level of commitment from all players across the region.”

Beyond on-field performance, Motsepe emphasized that Afcon 2027 presents a rare opportunity to strengthen football structures, administration and youth development systems across East Africa.

He said improved infrastructure, better competition exposure and increased confidence among players will collectively raise the region’s football standards.

As preparations gather momentum, Caf views the joint hosting of Afcon 2027 as a statement of trust in East Africa’s potential.