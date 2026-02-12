Msigwa, Karia dismiss Afcon hosting fears, say Tanzania on track

Dar es Salaam. The Government has allayed concerns among sports stakeholders over Tanzania’s preparedness to host the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year, citing massive financial investment to ensure the timely completion of key stadium projects.

The assurance follows reports circulating on social media claiming that Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda risk losing hosting rights for the Afcon finals due to alleged unpreparedness.

Speaking to The Citizen, Government Chief Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, described the claims as propaganda targeting Tanzania and its co- hosts Kenya and Uganda, all of which he said have made significant progress in preparations.

Msigwa said Tanzania has invested USD 250 million ( more than Sh700 billion), in the construction of the Arusha Stadium, which has reached over 74 percent completion, as well as the Dodoma Stadium. He said the Arusha Stadium is expected to be completed by July and will be ready for test events, while construction of the Dodoma Stadium, which will serve as a backup venue, is ongoing.

According to Msigwa, the total investment in the two stadiums, along with three additional training venues, will reach Sh900 billion.

“This is only part of the overall Afcon infrastructure investment of USD 470 million, more than Sh1.2 trillion. Tanzania is ready, contrary to the propaganda being spread by sections of the media that do not wish to see the three East African nations make history by hosting these finals,” said Msigwa.

He added that the Government has put in place various strategies to ensure the tournament is staged to the highest standards. “For example, Air Tanzania will increase flights to all countries that qualify for the Afcon finals hosted in Tanzania.

Fans from Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and others will be able to travel directly to Tanzania to watch matches. This plan will begin before the tournament,” he said.

Msigwa noted that Air Tanzania already operates routes to 17 countries, making it easier for football fans to travel to Tanzania during the tournament.

He said the Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has prioritised Afcon preparations, which explains the substantial investment being made.

According to Msigwa, football fans, teams and other stakeholders visiting for Afcon will face no challenges before, during or after the tournament.

“There is no problem for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda to jointly host Afcon. We planned well in advance, including paying the USD 30 million (more than Sh7.7 billion), hosting fee for each country,” he stressed.

Tanzania Football Federation president Wallace Karia. PHOTO | COURTESY

He added that Tanzanians should take pride in the investments that began with the Chan tournament and are now continuing towards Afcon, noting that preparations have been underway since 2023.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation president Wallace Karia urged football fans to ignore online propaganda, saying the Confederation of African Football operates through established procedures and not under pressure.

Karia said the meeting scheduled for today is a routine one and not meant for making decisions, adding that there is still ample time to continue Afcon preparations.