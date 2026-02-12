Why MV Mapinduzi II remains grounded despite completed maintenance

Unguja. Despite completing its maintenance, the MV Mapinduzi II has failed to commence operations due to the lack of a docking area at berth number 3 of Malindi port, in Unguja.

As a result, the vessel will wait for the completion of Maruhubi port construction, which is currently ongoing.

The development was disclosed on Thursday, February 12, 2025, by Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, Ms Badria Attai Masoud, during a House of Representatives meeting in Chukwani, Unguja, Zanzibar. Ms Masoud was responding to a question from Wingwi Representative, Mr Kombo Mwinyi Shehe, who wanted to know the current status of the vessel after major maintenance.

Ms Masoud said that at Malindi port, berth number three, previously used by the vessel before it became unusable, the government now prioritises cargo ships to unload goods and food, particularly during this period leading to the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026, to avoid operational challenges.

“Currently, the MV Mapinduzi II is in good condition and ready to carry passengers and cargo. It will start operations after Maruhubi port construction is completed, which is expected to finish by the end of February this year,” said Ms Masoud.

However, in a supplementary question from the representative on the progress of port construction, the Deputy Minister said it is at various stages as it is being built in phases.

Regarding costs used for the vessel’s maintenance, he said $3.875 million, equivalent to Sh10.07 billion, has been spent to complete it.

Zanzibar Shipping Company (Shipco) Director General, Mr Makame Hasnuu Makame, said that besides the area being used for cargo ships, the water depth is insufficient for the vessel’s capacity.

He said the vessel sinks four metres below, but when the area fills, it becomes two metres.

“Mapinduzi cannot go there; initially, it was docked there, but there have been major changes according to sea system modifications; at least five metres of water depth is required,” he said.

The passenger and cargo vessel is 90 metres long and 17 metres wide, capable of carrying 1,200 passengers and 200 tonnes of cargo.

It was built from 2013 to December 2015 in South Korea for $30.5 million (Sh71.4 billion) provided by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ).

When announcing the government’s decision to stop selling the vessel and instead repair it in August 2022, the Minister of Works and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Muhamed, said initially it seemed irreparable, but the government decided to fix it.