Mtaka out of race as TOC confirms final candidates

Dar es Salaam. As three candidates have been cleared to contest the presidency of the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC), the election commission has explained why it dismissed an appeal filed by Anthony Mtaka.

Mtaka was among the presidential candidates in the election scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the National Museum Hall in Posta, Dar es Salaam. During the initial screening, Mtaka and Rahim Kalyango, who was contesting the vice chairmanship, were disqualified for failing to meet the required qualifications.

The two candidates filed an appeal, but according to the Chairperson of the Election Commission, Ibrahim Mkwawa, it was also rejected.

Speaking yesterday, Mkwawa said the candidates were invited for a hearing after submitting their appeal.

“Their appeals have also been dismissed because they did not meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the TOC constitution,” said Mkwawa.

Although he did not specify the exact criteria, Mwanaspoti understands that one of the requirements is that a candidate must not have been previously disqualified in elections of a federation under TOC.

Mtaka was previously disqualified in an election of the Tanzania Athletics Federation when he was defending the presidency, alongside his vice president William Kallaghe. Kallaghe later contested in the following term and won.

Regarding the April 12, 2026 election, Mkwawa said the final list of approved candidates includes three contenders for the presidency.

The candidates are Henry Tandau and Leonard Thadeo from Mainland Tanzania, and Hassan Khairalla Tawakal from Zanzibar.

For the vice presidency, there is one candidate, Nassra Juma Mohammed, while 20 candidates are competing for 10 delegate positions, five from the Mainland and five from Zanzibar.

He added that all candidates are allowed to continue campaigning for five days from April 7 to April 11, 2026, ahead of the election.

Mkwawa warned against acts of bribery, stressing that any candidate found engaging in such practices will be disqualified from the race.

“Election rules have their own regulations, so it is important for candidates to campaign while adhering to those rules,” he emphasized.