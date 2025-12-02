Nsajigwa makes history as Tanzania shines at NCBA Golf Series finale

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian golfer Nsajigwa Mwansasu has made history after winning the Division One title of the East Africa NCBA Golf Series, staged at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

His victory marks a groundbreaking moment for Tanzania, earning the nation its first ever title in a tournament that attracts some of the finest golfing talent from across the region.

The event also featured impressive performances from two other Tanzanian golfers, Asha Rashidi and Victoria Taiko, who added further pride to the delegation.

For Nsajigwa, the finale was far more than just another competition; it represented the culmination of months of focus, discipline and refinement. Shot by shot, he showcased strategic brilliance, choosing safer landing zones when caution was needed and taking calculated risks when opportunity presented itself.

His calmness under pressure and his ability to adjust to Muthaiga’s challenging layout captured the spirit of Maisha ni Hesabu, the belief that success grows from thoughtful and deliberate decisions.

When his final putt dropped and cheers rose around the green, it symbolised a destination he had been progressing toward since the earliest qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, Asha Rashidi and Victoria Taiko did more than simply represent Tanzania. They elevated the nation’s presence through composed swings, sharp course management and the steady momentum required to navigate demanding holes.

Their performances reflected the rising depth in Tanzanian women’s golf. They walked the fairways with confidence and purpose, carrying the hopes of a nation and the promise of a sporting ecosystem that continues to grow in strength.

This year’s finale also highlighted the remarkable evolution of the NCBA Golf Series in only five years.

What began as a regional competition has developed into a dynamic talent pipeline, a platform for community building and a celebration of East Africa’s commitment to excellence.

The scale of the Series, represented by 38 qualifiers, more than 100 finalists and thousands of participants, tells one part of the story.

The other part lies in the journey itself: the early morning tee offs, the determined comebacks, the lessons learned and the emotions that follow each round.

Reflecting on Tanzania’s success, Solomon Kawiche, Senior Marketing Manager at NCBA, emphasised the wider meaning of the achievement.

“This victory is bigger than a trophy. It represents the growth of Tanzanian golf, the discipline of our players and the power of continued investment in talent.