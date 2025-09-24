KCB East Africa Golf Tour Shines at Lugalo Golf Club: Four winners to represent Tanzania in the grand finale

The much-anticipated KCB East Africa Golf Tour took place on Saturday, 20th September 2025 at Lugalo Golf Club featuring over 150 golfers from across the country.

The competition witnessed top four winners securing spots to represent Tanzania in the grand finale scheduled for December 2025.

The tournament’s winning team will compete for a grand prize of KSH 1 million (approximately TZS 20 million), which will contribute towards sustainability initiatives in the region.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture, and Sports, Gerson Msigwa expressed appreciation for KCB Bank’s unwavering support for golf and sports development in the country.

On behalf of KCB Group CEO, Anthony Mulisa, KCB Group Treasurer, underscored the bank’s deep commitment to supporting diverse sporting disciplines. He emphasized the bank’s vision to empower athletes and create avenues where emerging talent can flourish.

“These initiatives are in line with our broader vision to elevate sports across East Africa, empower athletes, and create pathways where talent can reach its full potential,” said Anthony Mulisa.

Top Performers of the Tournament:

Gabriel Severine led the field with a remarkable 43 points to claim top honors in the Stableford event at Lugalo Golf Club.

Likuli Juma came in second with 42 points, while Muzai Mkumba secured third place with 41 points.

In the women’s category, Theresia Mombe demonstrated composure and skill, finishing with 38 points, rounding out the Tanzanian quartet that will compete in the upcoming regional showdown.

This event marks the latest leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, which has already successfully hosted tournaments in Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda, before arriving in Tanzania and heading to Rwanda.

The Tanzanian team will be officially named the "Tanzanite Team," symbolizing the country’s rich mineral heritage, while also promoting tourism and fostering national pride.