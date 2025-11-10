Grand Finale of Lina PG Tour heads to Arusha’s Kili Golf next month

Dar es Salaam. The grand finale of the prestigious Lina PG Tour golf tournament will take place next month at Kili Golf in Arusha, bringing together more than 100 of Tanzania’s top golfers in a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 season.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Lina PG Tour coordinator Yasmin Chali confirmed that preparations are well underway for what promises to be the most competitive edition yet.

She expressed pride in successfully completing four previous rounds of the tour, hosted twice in Morogoro, once at TPC Moshi, and at Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam.

“This final event will determine the overall champions who will represent Tanzania in Dubai,” Yasmin revealed. “For professionals and elite amateurs, there will be a cut after two days, with 12 golfers from each category advancing to the final round.”

She added that players from Division A, Division B, Senior, Junior, and Ladies categories will also face two-day cuts. From these divisions, 54 golfers will qualify for the final rounds, ensuring a strong field and intense competition across all categories.

Beyond its competitive nature, the Lina PG Tour stands as a heartfelt tribute to the late Lina Nkya, affectionately remembered as the “Mother Golfer” of Tanzania.

Lina was a trailblazer who dedicated her life to advancing women’s golf and elevating the sport’s profile internationally.

Lina Nkya passed away on January 19, 2021, but her influence remains deeply rooted in Tanzanian golf.

She is celebrated for transforming the Kobe Golf Tournament into a nationally recognized event over 11 years and for pioneering the inclusion of caddies as players, broadening participation and opportunity within the game.

The Lina PG Tour is organized by the Said Nkya family in collaboration with the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU), the Tanzania Professional Golfers Association (TPGA), and Penda Golf Tanzania.

Played over 72 holes of stroke play, the tournament is open exclusively to Tanzanian professionals and amateurs, offering a vital platform for local golfers to showcase their talent and develop their skills.