Nyambui pushes athletics revival as Marathon aids 10,000 babies

Mwanza. Tanzania’s athletics legend and coach, Suleiman Nyambui, has urged urgent reforms to revive the sport and restore its former glory.

Speaking in Mwanza during celebrations to mark the upcoming fifth edition of the Lake Victoria Marathon, Nyambui stressed that the growth of athletics hinges on three key factors: committed sponsorship, well-organised races, and strong participation from both athletes and fans.

The Lake Victoria Marathon, scheduled for October 5 at Nyamagana Stadium, has grown into one of Tanzania’s premier athletics events in just five years.

“To grow this sport, we must ensure three things – secure reliable sponsors, prepare races properly, and attract as many people as possible. If we achieve those three, athletics will thrive,” said Nyambui.

He warned that Tanzania’s athletes have suffered for too long from poor preparations, citing substandard race organisation, lack of rewards, and inadequate facilities as major obstacles.

According to the Moscow 1980 Olympic star, these weaknesses undermine runners’ motivation and prevent the sport from producing consistent success.

“You cannot expect good results when preparations are poor, runners are not rewarded, there are no sponsors, and race routes are in bad condition. These things kill motivation,” he said.

Nyambui also called on athletics associations to work more closely with event organisers to raise the quality of competitions to international standards.

He highlighted the need for deliberate efforts to discover and nurture new talent, warning that the sport risks losing its edge if young athletes are not encouraged and supported.

“As a Mwanza native, I am proud to see these races taking place here and new talents emerging. I commend the Lake Victoria Marathon organisers do not give up when challenges arise, use them to improve and grow stronger,” he said.

Founder and organiser, Halima Chake, revealed that this year’s edition is expected to attract over 2,000 participants from across the country.

Entry fees are set at Sh35,000, with categories including 2.5km for children and vulnerable groups, 5km, 10km, and the 21km half marathon for professional runners.

Beyond the competition, the event carries a humanitarian purpose. Proceeds from this year’s marathon will support 10,000 premature babies in Mwanza hospitals.

“Last year we supported children battling cancer, but this year our focus is on saving the lives of preterm babies. Through this campaign, we hope to reach at least 10,000 babies,” said Chake.

She appealed to the wider community, including athletes, fitness enthusiasts, corporate organisations, and government agencies, to rally behind the initiative.

“We call on society to stand with us so we can achieve this noble goal,” she added.

Ilemela District Commissioner, Amir Mkalipa, pledged government support to ensure the marathon’s continued success and growth.