Pedro urges Yanga players to stay sharp against Al Ahly

Dar es Salaam. Yanga head coach Pedro Gonçalves has stressed that his side must be extremely keen, disciplined and mentally strong when they face African giants Al Ahly in a crucial Caf Champions League Group B clash in Cairo on Friday evening.

The Portuguese tactician believes attention to detail and composure will be decisive as Yanga take on one of the most decorated clubs in world football at the Al Salam Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 pm East African time.

It will be the first match involving a Tanzanian club in the current round of fixtures, and it comes with significant implications for the balance of power in the group.

The encounter brings together two sides locked on four points after two matches, underlining just how evenly poised Group B has become.

Al Ahly currently sit top of the standings courtesy of a superior goal difference of plus four, while Yanga occupy second place with plus one. Morocco’s AS FAR and Algeria’s JS Kabylie trail with one point apiece, making every point in the remaining matches vital.

Yanga head into the Cairo test buoyed by confidence following a commanding 6–0 Mainland Tanzania Premier League victory over Mashujaa, a result that highlighted both their attacking potency and squad depth.

The emphatic win served as ideal preparation ahead of the toughest assignment in the group, especially against an Al Ahly side renowned for its tactical maturity and vast continental experience.

Pedro has assembled a strong travelling squad, naming all his key players and new signings for the showdown. Creative midfielder Allan Okello, forward Laurindo Dilson “Depu”, Emmanuel Mwanengo, Mohamed Damaro, Hussein Masalanga, and reinstated right back Kouassi Attohoula Yao are all available for selection.

Their presence gives Yanga both balance and versatility, qualities that will be essential against an opponent that thrives on punishing the slightest mistake.

Speaking after the league win, Gonçalves openly acknowledged the scale of the challenge awaiting his side but maintained that Yanga are well prepared and mentally ready for the occasion.

“We know Al Ahly are a very strong team with great experience in this competition,” said Pedro. “That is why we must be very keen and focused in everything we do.

But we have prepared well, the players are motivated, and we are going to Cairo with determination and belief that we can get a positive result.”

For Yanga, the Cairo clash represents more than just another group match. It is a benchmark test against Africa’s most successful club, a chance to measure their progress and assert themselves as genuine contenders for qualification to the knockout stages. A positive result would not only boost their points tally but also send a strong message across the continent.

The significance of the fixture is heightened by the fact that the two sides will meet again on January 31, when Yanga host Al Ahly at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar. That return leg could prove decisive in determining the final group standings, placing even greater importance on Friday’s encounter in Cairo.