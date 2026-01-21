Yanga, Simba, Azam FC turn focus to CAF Cup away ties

Dar es Salaam. After a short return to Mainland Tanzania Premier League action, the country’s top football clubs have once again shifted their attention to the demanding and prestigious Caf club competitions.

Young Africans Yanga Simba Azam FC and Singida Black Stars are all set for crucial fixtures starting this Friday as they seek to strengthen their positions and keep their continental ambitions alive.

With the group stages entering a decisive phase, the upcoming matches carry enormous significance.

Every point is vital and any slip could severely dent hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. For Tanzanian football, the performances of these four teams will also reflect the growing competitiveness of the domestic game on the African stage.

Yanga face ultimate test against Al Ahly in Cairo

Yanga will be the first Tanzanian side in action when they take on African heavyweights Al Ahly of Egypt on Friday evening in Group B of the Caf Champions League.

The highly anticipated clash will be played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm East African time.

The match pits two teams currently level on four points after two rounds, making it one of the most evenly balanced fixtures of the group.

Al Ahly sit at the top due to a superior goal difference of plus four while Yanga occupy second place with a goal difference of plus one. Morocco’s AS FAR and Algeria’s JS Kabylie trail behind with one point each, leaving the group finely poised.

Yanga travel to Cairo in confident mood following their emphatic 6 nil league victory over Mashujaa.

The result underlined their attacking power and squad depth, qualities they will need against a seasoned Al Ahly side that boasts vast experience in continental competition.

Head coach Pedro Gonçalves has named a strong squad that includes all key players and new signings.

Allan Okello Laurindo Depu Dilson Emmanuel Mwanengo Mohamed Damaro Hussein Masalanga and reinstated right back Kouassi Attohoula Yao are all available for selection.

Speaking after the league win, Gonçalves acknowledged the scale of the challenge but insisted his team is well prepared. “We know Al Ahly are a very strong team with great experience in this competition.

But we have prepared well and the players are motivated. We are going to Cairo with determination and belief that we can get a positive result,” said the Portuguese tactician.

The two sides will meet again on January 31 when Yanga host Al Ahly at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, a fixture that could prove decisive in determining the final group standings.

Simba under pressure ahead of Esperance clash

Simba SC also face a stern test as they prepare to take on Esperance of Tunisia on Saturday evening in Group D of the CAF Champions League. The match will be played at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès with kickoff set for 7 pm.

The Msimbazi Reds depart for Tunis today knowing that the encounter is critical to their campaign.

Simba currently sit at the bottom of the group without a point after losing both of their opening matches. Another defeat would leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

Despite the difficult situation, the club believes the upcoming double header against Esperance offers a chance to revive their campaign.

After the away match in Tunisia, Simba will host Esperance at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on February 1, a fixture that could reignite belief if they manage a positive result this weekend.

The pressure is firmly on Simba to deliver, but history has shown that the club is capable of rising to the occasion on the continental stage when least expected.

Azam FC seek breakthrough in Nairobi

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC will be in action on Sunday when they travel to Kenya to face Nairobi United at the Nyayo Stadium.

The match represents a crucial opportunity for Azam FC to claim their first points of the group stage. They currently sit third in Group B without a point after two matches, while Nairobi United are also winless and occupy the bottom position.

A victory in Nairobi would not only boost Azam’s confidence but also keep their qualification hopes alive ahead of the return fixture.

The two teams will meet again on February 1 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, where Azam will hope to capitalise on home advantage.

At the top of the group, Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco lead with six points and a goal difference of plus four, narrowly ahead of Maniema Union of DR Congo who also have six points but a goal difference of plus three.

The dominance of the top two teams means Azam cannot afford further dropped points.

Singida Black Stars aim to make home advantage count

Singida Black Stars complete the Tanzanian quartet in continental action and will enjoy home advantage on Sunday when they host Otoho d’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar in the CAF Confederation Cup.

For Singida Black Stars, the fixture presents a golden opportunity to strengthen their standing in the group and build momentum in their debut continental campaign.