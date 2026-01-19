Damaro, Okello and Depu impress as Yanga cruise to emphatic victory

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Yanga SC delivered a powerful statement of intent in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League after cruising to a dominant 6–0 victory over Mashujaa at the KMC Complex on Sunday, January 19, 2026.

The emphatic win was defined not only by the scoreline but also by the seamless integration of Yanga’s new signings, with Allan Okello and Mohamed Damaro handed immediate starting roles, while Europe-based forward Laurindo Dilson, popularly known as Depu, made a decisive impact from the bench.

Damaro, signed from Singida Black Stars, announced his arrival in style with an eighth-minute opener, while Duke Abuya, Pacome Zouzoua, Prince Dube, Mudathir Yahya and Depu completed the rout in a performance that underlined Yanga’s growing depth and tactical maturity.

From the opening whistle, Yanga imposed themselves with authority, controlling possession and dictating tempo. Damaro was central to that dominance, operating in a disciplined holding midfield role just ahead of centre-backs Bakari Mwamnyeto and Dickson Job. Despite it being his first league outing for the club, the midfielder looked composed and assured, quickly forming an understanding with Duke Abuya and the defensive unit behind him.

Damaro’s influence went beyond his goal. In the first half, he completed 13 of his 15 attempted passes, with the only misses coming from ambitious long balls. He also attempted six long passes, four of which found their target—mostly switching play to the left flank where Chadrack Boka and Pacome Zouzoua were particularly effective.

While Damaro anchored the midfield, Allan Okello provided creativity and unpredictability in advanced areas. Deployed on the right wing, the Ugandan playmaker frequently drifted inside, drawing defenders with him and creating space for full-back Kibwana Shomary to overlap.

Okello’s vision was evident in the first half, as he created three clear scoring opportunities. Prince Dube failed to capitalise on one, while Max Nzengeli and Kibwana were both denied after being played through, with Mashujaa goalkeeper Erick Johola producing timely saves to prevent further damage before the break.

Yanga continued their dominance after halftime and introduced fresh energy in the 55th minute, withdrawing Pacome Zouzoua and Nzengeli for Mudathir Yahya and Depu. The changes only increased the pressure on Mashujaa’s back line.

Within the first 20 minutes of the second half, Okello maintained his influence, completing 10 accurate passes, misplacing just two, and contributing from set pieces, while also testing the goalkeeper with a shot.

Further substitutions followed in the 68th minute, with Boka and Damaro making way for Mohamed Hussein and Conte, allowing Yanga to manage the game comfortably while maintaining intensity.

The highlight of the closing stages, however, belonged to Depu. The striker quickly won over the home crowd with his sharp movement, physical presence and intelligent runs between Mashujaa’s central defenders. He played a key role in the fifth goal, brilliantly beating his marker before setting up Mudathir Yahya, and soon after capped his performance by getting on the scoresheet himself.

Depu’s assist and goal sparked loud chants from the stands, a clear sign of the excitement his performance generated among Yanga supporters.