Pros face cut battle with Sh40m at stake in Tanzania Open

Dar es Salaam. Professional golfers who survive the cut at this month's Vodacom Tanzania Open will share Sh40 million as the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) prepares for another competitive edition of the country's premier golf tournament.

TGU chairman Gilman Kasiga told The Citizen yesterday that the money will be distributed among professional golfers who advance beyond the cut at the tournament, which will be held at Kili Golf Club in Arusha from October 22 to 25.

The announcement adds another incentive to a competition expected to attract about 200 golfers from Tanzania, Kenya and other countries.

The professional and elite amateur categories will begin on October 22, with players competing over 72 holes until October 25. Other categories, including men, ladies, juniors and seniors, will compete over 36 holes on October 24 and 25. Kasiga said the cut would be an important stage of the championship because it determines the professionals who will continue competing for the tournament's top honours and prize money.

The latest edition is expected to feature some of Tanzania's leading professionals and elite amateurs, including Nuru Mollel, Fadhyl Nkya and Isiaka Dunia. Defending champion Njoroge Kibugu of Kenya is also expected to return as he seeks to retain the title he won at the same venue last year.

The tournament has increasingly become an important platform for Tanzanian golfers to compete against established players from the region while gaining exposure to higher standards of professional golf.

The 2025 edition, also held at Kili Golf, attracted more than 150 golfers from eight African countries, with Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu winning the men's professional title and Tanzania's Madina Idd taking the women's crown. The professional winner received Sh8.2 million from a total prize purse of Sh35 million.

This year's Sh40 million allocation for professionals making the cut therefore represents an increased financial opportunity for players who go beyond the initial rounds.

Kasiga has previously emphasised that tournaments such as the Vodacom Tanzania Open are important not only for competition but also for developing local talent and exposing Tanzanian golfers to international standards.

The TGU has also linked the growth of competitive golf with opportunities for Tanzanian players to gain international recognition. Previous Vodacom-supported events have contributed to Tanzanian golfers earning World Amateur Golf Ranking points, while the union has highlighted the importance of international exposure in developing players capable of competing on bigger stages.

The tournament will also build on Vodacom Tanzania's continued involvement in golf development. The company has sponsored the Tanzania Open for the third consecutive year, with TGU describing the partnership as important to the growth and visibility of the sport in the country.