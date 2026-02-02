Tanzania golfers set for Africa Amateur Championships in South Africa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will be represented by three golfers at the prestigious Africa Amateur Championships, set to tee off at Royal Johannesburg in South Africa from February 4 to 7.

The national contingent features Madina Idd in the women’s category, alongside Isihaka Daudi and Enosh Wacheche in the men’s competition, as Tanzania seeks to make its mark on one of the continent’s most elite amateur golf stages.

The trio has already departed for Johannesburg ahead of the tournament, following a symbolic flag handover ceremony led by Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Queen Siraki.

The send-off underlined the significance of the championships and the expectations placed on the players to fly the national flag high. Siraki urged the golfers to embrace the challenge and compete with confidence against Africa’s best.

“You need to show your prowess in the event that also features elite amateur golfers from various countries on the African continent,” said Siraki, while calling on the team to fight hard and make the country proud.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) operations manager Johnson John echoed the message, encouraging the golfers to maximise the available time in Johannesburg by familiarising themselves with the course ahead of the demanding 72-hole strokeplay format.

“You still have ample time to train in Johannesburg, use it for experiencing the golf course. We are expecting you to bring awards back home,” said John.

The Africa Amateur Championships is regarded as one of the toughest events on the continent, attracting a select group of top-performing amateurs.

The women’s field will feature only 21 golfers, while the men’s category is limited to 72 players, highlighting the high standards and exclusivity of the competition. For Tanzania, simply securing places for three players is a notable achievement.

Idd, widely considered Tanzania’s leading female golfer, carries the nation’s hopes in the women’s event. Her selection reflects her consistent form on the regional circuit and growing reputation as one of East Africa’s brightest talents.

She will be aiming for a strong finish while gaining valuable exposure at a championship that can open doors to greater opportunities.

Daudi and Wacheche, meanwhile, will test themselves in a competitive men’s field stacked with some of Africa’s finest amateur players.

Both have been regular performers in local and regional tournaments, and their participation reflects Tanzania’s steady progress in developing golf talent capable of competing beyond national borders.

The tournament will be staged on the renowned East Course at Royal Johannesburg, a venue celebrated for its rich golfing history and challenging design.