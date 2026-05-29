Wenger salutes Serengeti Boys after historic World Cup qualification

Dar es Salaam. Former Arsenal manager and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, has hailed Tanzania’s Under-17 national team, the Serengeti Boys, following their outstanding performance at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations (AFCON U17) and qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

The legendary French coach congratulated the young Tanzanian side after they booked a place in the AFCON U17 final and secured a historic ticket to the global youth showpiece, describing the achievement as a major milestone for football development in the country.

In a congratulatory message shared by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Wenger praised the Serengeti Boys for their attractive style of play, determination and maturity throughout the tournament.

“I would like to congratulate Tanzania for qualifying for the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar,” said Wenger. “You played fantastic football and showed remarkable resilience, especially in your match against Egypt. It was a game of very high quality.”

Wenger singled out Tanzania’s thrilling encounter against Egypt as one of the standout matches of the competition, applauding the team’s courage, tactical discipline and attacking intent against one of Africa’s traditional football powers.

The former Arsenal tactician said Tanzania’s achievement demonstrates the growing strength of youth football structures in the country and sends a strong message about the importance of investing in grassroots development.

According to Wenger, the Serengeti Boys’ success has the potential to inspire a new generation of footballers and accelerate the growth of the sport not only in Tanzania but across the East African region.

“This success will inspire young players and show what can be achieved through proper development and commitment,” Wenger added. “It is a proud moment for Tanzanian football.”

The Serengeti Boys have become one of the biggest success stories of the tournament after producing fearless displays against some of the continent’s top youth teams.

Their qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar marks another landmark moment for Tanzanian football, underlining the country’s rising profile in youth competitions on the African stage.

Football analysts and stakeholders have also praised the players, technical bench and the Tanzania Football Federation for the achievement, describing it as the result of sustained efforts to strengthen youth football programmes and talent development pathways.

The achievement comes at a significant time for Tanzania, which is preparing to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Kenya and Uganda. Many believe the Serengeti Boys’ success reflects the country’s growing football ambition and brighter future on the international stage.