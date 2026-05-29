Henry Mwinuka: Tanzanian coach making history with Rwanda's RSSB Tigers

Tanzanian coach Henry Mwinuka stands on the brink of continental glory as his team, Rwanda's RSSB Tigers, prepare to face Angola’s formidable Petro de Luanda in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) final at Kigali’s BK Arena.

The highly anticipated clash on Sunday, May 31, marks a defining moment in Mwinuka’s distinguished coaching career, one that has already seen him carve out a legacy across East African basketball.

Known for his tactical intelligence, calm leadership, and ability to build championship-winning squads, the Tanzanian has once again guided his team to the pinnacle of African club basketball.

Mwinuka’s journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. Under his stewardship, RSSB Tigers produced a statement semi-final victory over Egypt’s Al Ahly SC, winning 106–97 in a thrilling contest.

The result secured their place in a first-ever BAL final, cementing a historic milestone for both the club and Tanzanian coaching on the continental stage.

During the group stages, Mwinuka came up against Tanzania’s Dar City, and his team won the match convincingly with a 104-92 victory.

The Tigers now have one final showdown. Standing in their way to lifting the BAL championship are Angola's Petro de Luanda, one of the most consistent performers in the competition’s history.

For Mwinuka, the final represents more than just another match it is the culmination of years of steady progression and success across the region.