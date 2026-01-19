Senegal fans take to streets after Afcon win, president declares holiday

Dakar. Jubilant Senegalese football fans flooded the streets of Dakar on Monday, lighting fireworks and dancing late into the night after their national team won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared Monday a national holiday as supporters celebrated Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory against Morocco, with fans taking over traffic roundabouts across the capital.

The match was dramatic. Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw temporarily pulled his team off the field after Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a late penalty to Morocco. The pause lasted 14 minutes, ending only after team captain Sadio Mane convinced his teammates to return.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Morocco star Brahim Diaz’s Panenka-style penalty, and midfielder Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in the 94th minute, securing the country’s second AFCON title in three editions.

While Morocco coach Walid Regragui criticised Thiaw’s actions, calling them “not classy,” fans at Dakar’s African Renaissance Monument defended the move.

Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. PHOTO | REUTERS

“This Africa Cup was full of cheating. They tried everything, but we were going to win,” said Mohamed Diop, joining crowds praying and blowing vuvuzelas. “An Africa Cup is not a Netflix series.”

Fans also praised Mane, who announced this would be his last AFCON. “There was too much cheating, but when Sadio Mane refused to let our players leave the pitch, that really helped Senegal,” said Idrissa Diallo. “We would have had big problems if we had walked off.”

The controversy continued after the match when Thiaw’s post-match press conference was cancelled. Moroccan journalists jeered him on entry, while Senegalese reporters applauded.

Back home, President Faye took to X to celebrate the national heroes. “By presenting them with the national flag, we entrusted them with a mission,” he said.