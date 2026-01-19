Afcon final overshadowed by late controversy

Rabat. What was expected to be a thrilling finale to a highly competitive Africa Cup of Nations ended in controversy after Senegal briefly walked off the pitch during their final against hosts Morocco before going on to win the title.

Senegal secured a 1–0 victory after extra time, but the match was overshadowed by chaotic scenes late in regulation time when a penalty was awarded against them following a VAR review deep into stoppage time.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordered his players to leave the field in protest, with some heading towards the dressing rooms. It was only after captain Sadio Mane intervened and persuaded his teammates to return that the match resumed.

“What we said to each other stays between us. We left together and came back together — that’s what matters,” said goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was involved in heated exchanges between players from both sides.

There was a 14-minute delay before Morocco’s Brahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty. His Panenka-style attempt was easily saved by Mendy, sending the match into extra time.

“He tried the Panenka, but I stayed on my feet and managed to keep the team in the game,” Mendy added.

The penalty had been awarded after Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala consulted VAR and ruled that Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf had fouled Diaz while defending a corner.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said the delay may have affected his player’s composure but accepted the miss.

“That does not excuse the way the penalty was taken. We were close to becoming African champions, but football can be cruel,” he said.

Decisive moment

Senegal sealed the title four minutes into extra time when Pape Gueye scored a superb winner, handing the West Africans their second Afcon trophy in the last three editions.

Morocco, who were seeking their first continental title in 50 years, were left disappointed after reaching the final for the first time in more than two decades.

However, the walk-off incident drew criticism and raised concerns about the image of African football.

“The image we presented was not good for Africa,” Regragui said. “A coach asking his players to leave the pitch does not honour the game.”