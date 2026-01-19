Mane leaves Cup of Nations stage at the top

Rabat. Senegal talisman Sadio Mane earned widespread praise after persuading his teammates to return to the pitch and complete Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco, a move that helped the West African giants secure a dramatic victory.

Mane convinced his colleagues to resume play after coach Pape Bouna Thiaw had ordered them off the field in protest over a late penalty awarded to Morocco following a VAR review deep into stoppage time.

The decision gave Morocco a chance to win their first continental title in 50 years, but Brahim Diaz missed the spot kick after a 14-minute delay.

Senegal went on to win 1–0 in extra time, sealing their second Afcon crown in the last three editions and further cementing their status as one of Africa’s dominant football nations.

Mane, who was also named Player of the Tournament, later hinted that the match could mark his final appearance at the continental championship.

“My last Afcon? Yes, I think I’ll stop here,” the 33-year-old told reporters. “The next generation is ready. They will do the job, and I will support them.”

Witnesses said Mane appeared reluctant to leave the pitch during the heated protest, instead opting to calm the situation and speak to veteran French coach Claude Le Roy, who was working as a television analyst.

“Sadio asked me what I would do in his place, and I told him simply to ask his teammates to return to the pitch,” said Le Roy, who previously coached Senegal.

Senegal's Sadio Mane poses on stage with his player of the tournament trophy. PHOTO | REUTERS

Mane has featured in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, winning titles in 2021 and this year, and finishing runner-up in 2019. He has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances at the tournament.

The former African Footballer of the Year is widely expected to retire from international football after Senegal compete at the World Cup to be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the United States in June.

However, coach Thiaw suggested the final decision may not rest with the player alone.