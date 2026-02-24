Serie A giants’ tears, Real Madrid’s revenge and a test for Atlético: AfroPari analyzes the drama of the Champions League play-offs

On February 24 and 25, it will be hot in Europe’s best arenas: fans are in for the denouement of the knockout phase play-offs of the most prestigious tournament in club football. Get ready for the exciting Champions League playoffs with analytics from AfroPari.

Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge

Instead of an easy ride at Jan Breydel Stadium, Diego Simeone’s team faced a high-scoring thriller in Bruges with an unpredictable outcome in the 89th minute. After a 3-3 draw at home, the Blue-Blacks are determined to build on their success in Madrid. Especially since they have won 6 of their last 8 games in all competitions.

Just a few years ago, Atlético were the benchmark for defensive play, but now the situation has changed radically. In their last 5 matches, Los Colchoneros have conceded an average of 1.80 goals per game, and Jan Oblak is struggling to achieve clean sheets.

Club Brugge can take advantage of Atlético’s defensive problems and reach the Champions League round of 16 for the third consecutive time, but the stands of Riyadh Air Metropolitano have other plans for the upcoming battle.

Inter Milan vs Bodø/Glimt

Last season’s Champions League runners-up are on the verge of disaster. The game at Aspmyra Stadion ended in a confident 3-1 victory for the Norwegians, and they have every chance of extending their 5-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Inter are confidently leading Serie A and have certainly not said their last word in Europe. The Nerazzurri have enough experience and skill to turn the tide of the battle and advance to the next stage - they just need to coolly convert their chances and not allow their opponents to break away on counterattacks.

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

Last season, a French derby in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs was the starting point for the Parisians’ journey to the title. During the 1st leg, the Monégasques had been leading 2-0, but early in the second half, they were reduced to 10 men and failed to contain the visitors’ attacking pressure, losing 2-3 at home.

The head-to-head statistics favor the Parisians, who have beaten Monaco in 4 of their last 5 encounters. Paris Saint-Germain are fired up and determined to defend their title, but Sébastien Pocognoli’s team is capable of tripping up the giants and shocking the Parc des Princes crowd.

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Anatoliy Trubin’s spectacular goal against Thibaut Courtois at the end of the match was Benfica’s main highlight in the Champions League league phase. However, Real Madrid almost immediately took revenge for the painful defeat, winning only the first battle (1-0) but not the war.

The Meringues are the clear favorites in this game. But José Mourinho isn’t called the king of knockout matches for nothing - the Portuguese manager is capable of causing his former club some serious trouble. The intrigue in this clash is still alive and kicking, promising an exciting midweek show at the Bernabéu.

Juventus vs Galatasaray

The Bianconeri are in crisis: they suffered a crushing defeat in Istanbul (2-5) and have failed to win in 5 consecutive matches in all competitions. It seems that only a miracle can save Juventus now, but that’s why we love the magic of the Champions League, which has already given fans dozens of incredible comebacks.

Galatasaray are on fire, scoring an average of 3.20 goals per game in their last 5 matches. Noa Lang quickly settled into Okan Buruk’s team and scored twice in the 1st leg against Juventus.

Champions League as a chance to win big with AfroPari

The bookmaker offers an extensive line of football tournaments and a variety of markets: handicaps, totals, team and individual statistics, and much more. The line includes all the top matches, and competent pre-match analysis will help you place sensible bets and enjoy the game.

In February, one of AfroPari’s clients dared to place an accumulator bet consisting of 17 events with odds of 336. A $45 bet earned him $15,395!