Twiga Stars players optimistic ahead of Morocco’s Wafcon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s women’s national football team, Twiga Stars, are brimming with confidence as they step up preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Wafcon, scheduled to take place in Morocco from March 17 to April 3.

The team is currently in a residential training camp in Egypt under head coach Bakari Shime, fine tuning tactics and building match fitness ahead of the continental showpiece.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Twiga Stars midfielder Stumai Abdallah said early preparations have injected belief and optimism into the squad. “Our first appearance in the tournament found us inexperienced, but now we understand the competition better. We have learned a lot from our previous participation and corrected many of our mistakes,” she said. “The morale in camp is high, and every player is focused on giving her best.”

Fellow player Janet Pangamwene echoed similar sentiments, noting that camping in Egypt has provided a crucial advantage. She explained that Egypt’s weather conditions are similar to those expected in Morocco, helping the team acclimatize early.

“In the previous edition, we prepared at home in Tanzania. This time we have ample time to train in conditions close to those in Morocco, which gives us confidence,” said Pangamwene. Twiga Stars have been drawn into a challenging Group B alongside defending champions South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso. The group presents a stern test, but the Tanzanian side remains determined to compete strongly and push for a historic breakthrough.

Coach Shime has assembled a balanced squad blending local standouts and foreign based professionals. JKT Queens dominate the domestic call ups with 11 players, including Najiath Abbas, Lidya Maximilian, Anastazia Katunzi, Christer Bahera, Donisia Minja, Ester Maseke, Winfrida Gerald, Janeth Christopher, Stumai Abdallah, Joyce Lema, and Jamila Rajabu.