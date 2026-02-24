Mainland League log poised for shake-up as giants close the gap

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League has gathered momentum, with defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) piling pressure on league leaders JKT Tanzania, despite having played significantly fewer matches.

Yanga sit second on the table with 25 points from nine matches, just three behind JKT Tanzania, who lead with 28 points from 16 outings.

While JKT Tanzania have steadily accumulated points, their advantage at the summit appears fragile given the number of games they have already played compared to their closest challengers.

With eight wins and one draw, Yanga remain unbeaten and boast an impressive goal difference of +20, having scored 22 goals and conceded only twice.

The defending champions are averaging nearly three points per game, a pace that, if maintained, would quickly see them leapfrog JKT Tanzania once their games in hand are played.

Their defensive solidity and attacking efficiency underline why they remain firm favourites to reclaim the top spot.

The title race, however, is not limited to the top two. Simba SC, another traditional powerhouse and one of Tanzania’s Caf representatives, sit fourth with 22 points from nine matches.

Like Yanga, Simba have games in hand and remain firmly in contention.

With seven wins from nine matches and a strong goal difference of +14, they are quietly building momentum and could become serious challengers as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Azam FC are placed eighth with 19 points from nine matches. Despite being outside the top four, Azam remain unbeaten with five wins and four draws.

Their defensive record mirrors Yanga’s, having conceded only two goals so far. However, dropped points through draws have prevented them from climbing higher.

If they can convert stalemates into victories, they could quickly re-enter the race for continental qualification spots.

Singida Black Stars, also Tanzania’s Caf representatives, occupy 10th position with 15 points from nine matches.

Their record of four wins, three draws, and two losses suggests inconsistency.

While not far from the top half, they will need greater stability to match their continental ambitions with stronger domestic performances.

At the opposite end of the table, KMC FC face a daunting battle for survival.

Rooted at the bottom with just eight points from 16 matches, KMC have managed only two wins all season.

Their defensive frailties are evident, having conceded 25 goals while scoring just five, resulting in a troubling goal difference of -20.

With more matches played than several teams above them, their situation is increasingly precarious, and a dramatic turnaround will be required to escape relegation danger.

Overall, while JKT Tanzania currently lead the standings, the superior form and games in hand of Yanga and Simba suggest the championship race is far from settled.