Mainland League log poised for shake-up as giants close the gap

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League has gathered momentum, with defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) piling pressure on league leaders JKT Tanzania, despite having played significantly fewer matches.
Yanga sit second on the table with 25 points from nine matches, just three behind JKT Tanzania, who lead with 28 points from 16 outings.
While JKT Tanzania have steadily accumulated points, their advantage at the summit appears fragile given the number of games they have already played compared to their closest challengers.