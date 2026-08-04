Yanga, Simba handed tough CAF route as Azam FC earn early advantage

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC have been handed a tougher route in their quest for continental glory after missing out on automatic qualification to the second preliminary round of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.

The two clubs, who will represent Tanzania in Africa’s premier club competition, are among the teams that will begin their campaigns in the first preliminary round, according to the competition format released ahead of Thursday’s draw.

The development means Yanga and Simba will have to overcome two preliminary rounds before reaching the group stage, requiring them to play at least four matches if they successfully negotiate both stages.

The early start presents another demanding challenge for the Tanzanian giants, who have in recent years carried the country’s hopes in CAF competitions.

Among the 65 clubs registered for the 2026/27 CAF Champions League, only three teams have been given a direct ticket to the second preliminary round. The remaining 62 clubs will compete in the first preliminary round.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Moroccan side RS Berkane and Tunisia’s Esperance are the only clubs that received automatic qualification to the second preliminary stage.

The exemption was granted based on their continental rankings and recent performances, leaving other African champions and top clubs to battle through the opening rounds.

While Yanga and Simba face an additional obstacle in the Champions League, Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup have received contrasting fortunes.

Azam FC have secured direct qualification to the second preliminary round, giving them a shorter route towards the group stage. The ice cream makers will only need to overcome one opponent to reach the next stage of the competition.

However, Singida Black Stars will start their Confederation Cup journey from the first preliminary round and must win two knockout ties to advance to the group stage.

The clubs joining Azam FC in starting from the second preliminary round include Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Morocco’s Raja Casablanca, Algeria’s USM Alger, DR Congo’s AS Maniema, Congo Brazzaville’s AS Otoho, Algeria’s CR Belouizdad and Morocco’s AS FAR.

The CAF club competitions continue to provide significant financial incentives, with the Champions League offering the biggest prize on the continent.

The winner of the CAF Champions League will receive $6 million (more than Sh16 billion), while the CAF Confederation Cup champions will take home $4 million (over Sh10.8 billion).

The Champions League runners-up will earn $2 million (about Sh5 billion), while the Confederation Cup losing finalists will pocket $1 million (approximately Sh2.4 billion).

Clubs reaching the Champions League semi-finals will receive $1.2 million (around Sh3 billion), quarter-finalists will collect $900,000 (about Sh2.4 billion), and teams eliminated in the group stage will earn $700,000 (nearly Sh1.9 billion).

In the Confederation Cup, semi-finalists will receive $750,000 (about Sh2 billion), quarter-finalists will get $550,000 (around Sh1.5 billion), while teams exiting at the group stage will pocket $400,000 (approximately Sh1.1 billion).

CAF will also continue supporting clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds by awarding each team $100,000 (more than Sh270 million) as part of efforts to strengthen African football development.

The preliminary stages have increasingly become a test of character, with established clubs often facing difficult away matches against ambitious teams determined to cause upsets.