Dar es Salaam. Six of Tanzania's leading swimmers are preparing for a competitive contest for the country's top male and female swimming honours as the fourth edition of the Aquatics Excellence Awards approaches, with 26 award categories set to recognise achievements across the sport.

The awards, organised by Champion Rise Limited, will take place on December 12, celebrating performances and contributions recorded between July 2025 and June 2026 under the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) calendar. The venue will be announced later.

The biggest attraction will be the Tanzania Aqua King and Tanzania Aqua Queen awards, with Collins Saliboko, Romeo Mwaipasi and Mark Tibazarwa competing for the men's title, while Crissa Dillip, Filbertha Demello and Nicolene Viljoen are the three female contenders.

The nominations underline the growing competition among Tanzania's elite swimmers, with selections expected to consider verified competitive performances, World Aquatics points, national records, improvements in personal best times and international achievements.

The junior category will provide another interesting contest, with Tibazarwa, Austin Okore, Kaysan Kachra and Julius Missokia nominated for Best Junior Male Swimmer under 17. In the female category, Dillip, Demello, Viljoen and Bridget Heep are shortlisted.

The National Rising Star Awards will recognise emerging talent across three age groups, with separate male and female honours.

In the nine-to-10 age group, Phares Mteki, Arthur Mushi and Naseeb Hassan lead the boys' nominations, while Camilla Kyenekiki, Evanna Namakate and Ithra Kahemele contest the girls' award.

The 11-to-12 male nominees are Nolan Maginga, William Nngwandu and Ariel Sykes, against Heydleen Magashi, Leyna Borega and Gracias Willbroad in the female category.

For the 13-to-14 age group, Max Missokia, Kaysan Kachra, Ibrahim Igoro and Zac Okumu are nominated among boys, while Nicolene Viljoen, Zainab Moosajee and Imaan Kimario are shortlisted among girls.

Beyond competitive pool swimming, the awards will recognise open-water and para-swimming. Ethan Makalla, Kabeer Lakhan and Abraham Simon are nominated for Best Male Open Water Swimmer, while Lorita Borega is the female nominee.

The Best Male Para Swimmer shortlist features Luciano Masika, Gerald Hamisi Sokolo and Iago Nzoshe, with Cherlisa Morris Komba, Imanbalqees Djedovic and Aziza Rashid contesting the female award.

School swimming also features prominently. Rehan Noorbhai of Zanzibar International School, Jaden Joseph Mkagama of Josephian School, Suleiman Jabir and Shawn Mwiki, both from Malaika School, are nominated for Best Male School Swimmer of the Year.

Sia Lin Geyser of Zanzibar International School, Afreen Abbas of Monti International School and Maleea Kaikai of Zanzibar International School contest the female school swimming award.

Monti International School, Malaika School and Milestone School are nominated for the School Swimming Development Award.

Community participation will be recognised through Outstanding Community Swimmer of the Year. Nathan Sabibi, Mattia Stella and Khairaan Chunara are the male nominees, while Melusine Bommier, Ariel Angemi and Zoe Miller contest the female award.

In the club category, Riptide Swim Club, Dar Swim Club and TALLISS Swim Club are nominated for Club of the Year. North Coast Swim Club, Wahoo Swim Club and Premier Swim Club are shortlisted for Most Improved Club.

Coaching excellence will also receive attention. Alexander Mwaipasi and Fiete Karl are nominated for High Performance Coach of the Year, while Samwel Mtupo, Ally Msazi and Kanisi Mabena contest Youth Coach of the Year.

The Learn to Swim Coach award has Salum Mgeni, Elia Hangi and Emmanuel Chambi nominated in the male category, while Zuwena Alli is the female nominee.

Management recognition features Holi Sabibi of Mwanza Swimming Club and Lisa Talley of Morogoro Swimming Club in the female Club Manager of the Year category. Among men, Rahim Alidina of Bluefins, Mr Matembo of Taliss and Keir of Riptide are nominated.

The Swimming Promotion, Education, Awareness and Development Award features KSN, Prime Sports and Swahili Talents Tanzania.

The Community Aquatics Development Partner Award recognises schools supporting swimming development, with International School of Tanganyika, Isamilo International School and Shaaban Robert Secondary School shortlisted.

Masters swimmers will also be celebrated through the Masters Excellence Awards. Jaque and Anitha Kahumba are the female nominees, while Adam Kitururu, Samson Makere and Elia Hangi contest the male award.

The Masters Inspirational Excellence Awards feature Nduruma Majembe in the under-50 category and A. Dewji in the 51-and-over category.

The Hall of Fame nominations are Tony Ongola and Geoffrey Kimimba, recognising lasting contributions to the sport.

Champion Rise Limited chief executive officer Amina Mfaume said the awards were designed to recognise the wider contribution required to develop aquatics.

"Swimming development is not measured by medals alone. It also depends on the dedication of athletes, the quality of coaching, effective administration and the support of clubs and other stakeholders. Through these awards, we want to recognise everyone contributing to the progress of aquatics in Tanzania," said Mfaume.

The consolidated list also includes the Chairman Awards section, although individual nominees are not specified in the document.

"The consolidated nominees list also includes the Chairman's Award, whose recipient will be announced during the December 12 gala, adding another highlight to the evening's celebrations.