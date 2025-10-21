SportPesa Tanzania named Africa’s best sports betting brand at the best brand Africa awards

From over 12,000 brands across the continent, SportPesa Tanzaniahas emerged as a continental champion — recognized as Africa’s Best Sports Betting Brand at the Best Brand Africa Awards.

This recognition isn’t just a title; it’s proof that the brand’s commitment to trust, technology, and customer experience is setting new benchmarks for sports betting in Africa.

A journey built on vision and trust

SportPesa Tanzania’s journey began with one clear mission — to redefine how fans experience sports betting in Tanzania through innovation and integrity.

Out of thousands of competing brands, SportPesa’s customer-first approach distinguished it as the ultimate leader. The Best Brands Africa Awards evaluation — combining market data and consumer sentiment — validated SportPesa’s influence beyond borders, reshaping how Africa engages with sport, betting, and entertainment.

Customer trust at the core

In an industry where credibility is king, SportPesa Tanzania has made unprecedented investments in secure betting systems, fast payment options, and data protection protocols to safeguard every user. Players can bet confidently, knowing their funds and personal data are protected by top-tier encryption and compliant standards.

“This win is proof that with a clear vision, consistency, and dedication, we truly make it count,” said Jason Ndambala, head of PR at SportPesa Tanzania. That trust has transformed SportPesa into a household name — synonymous with reliability, integrity, and fair play.

Innovation that keeps fans ahead

SportPesa’s success lies in its relentless drive to innovate. From live betting and mobile-first platforms to a growing portfolio of casino games in Tanzania, the brand is redefining what a modern, interactive betting experience feels like.

Continuous updates, smarter tools, and improved personalization keep SportPesa ahead of trends — giving users a truly world-class experience designed for both excitement and safety.

A win that reflects passion and consistency

This award is a celebration of SportPesa’s commitment to responsible gaming, customer satisfaction, and technological leadership. But beyond the accolades, it honors the millions of fans and players who make SportPesa their home for entertainment, community, and winning moments.

“Being named Africa’s Best Sports Betting Brand is not just a milestone — it’s a celebration of belief, innovation, and doing things right,” added the company.

Setting the standard for Africa

This continental recognition cements SportPesa Tanzania as a true leader in the digital gaming industry. For fans, it’s a mark of quality. For competitors, it’s a challenge. For Africa, it’s proof that homegrown excellence can rival global standards. Choosing SportPesa means choosing reliability, innovation, and trust — values that continue to power the brand’s rise beyond Tanzania’s borders.