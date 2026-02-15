Sports light up JMK Park at 10 as Coca-Cola Refreshes youth hub

Dar es Salaam. Various sporting activities brought energy and excitement to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Youth Park as it marked a decade of transforming young lives, with Coca-Cola Tanzania adding extra sparkle to the celebrations through a vibrant 10 Fest that captivated the community.

The park burst into colour, music and movement as hundreds of young people, families and partners turned up for the free, open-to-the-public festival.

Football matches, 5-on-5 and 3x3 basketball contests, wheelchair basketball, dodgeball and morning aerobics kept the grounds buzzing from early hours, reflecting the strong sporting culture that has defined the park since its launch in 2015.

The 10 Fest was more than a celebration. It was a reminder of the impact the facility has made over the past decade, supporting and inspiring more than 300,000 young people and community members through sport and life-skills programmes.

Speaking during the event, Coca-Cola Tanzania Senior Marketing Manager Kabula Nshimo said the milestone symbolised what is possible when communities invest in youth development.

“It is a great pleasure to celebrate ten years of impact by JMK Park. This is a place where young people are given the space, support and confidence to grow, discover their talents and believe in their future,” she said.

Held in partnership with Coca-Cola, the celebration reflected a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for young people through

sport. Nshimo noted that strong communities are built when youth are empowered to realise their full potential.

Over the years, Coca-Cola has supported initiatives that nurture talent in sport, creativity and entrepreneurship.

That vision aligns closely with the mission of JMK Park, a non-profit, multi-sport community facility offering free sports and life-skills programmes for youth and adults.

At the heart of the park’s success is its emphasis on inclusion. Girls and people with disabilities are actively engaged through structured programmes led by professionally trained coaches.

The availability of wheelchair basketball and other adaptive sports during the anniversary festival underlined the park’s commitment to ensuring that everyone has a place on the field.

The celebratory mood extended beyond the pitches and courts. The Fanta Fun Zone drew crowds with games, prizes and giveaways, while a lively Food Fest showcased local vendors serving a variety of dishes alongside refreshing beverages including Fanta, Sprite and Dasani.

JMK Park Director Mark Sequeira described the anniversary as both a reflection and a renewal of purpose. “For ten years, JMK Park has been a place where young people build confidence, discover their strengths and experience the power of teamwork.

This milestone celebrates the community that has grown with us and the dedicated staff whose unwavering commitment makes this park a welcoming space for all,” he said.