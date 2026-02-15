Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania Inter-School Chess Tournament takes Dar es Salaam by storm

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam was awash with excitement as the second edition of the Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania Inter-school Chess Tournament drew large crowds and delivered a strong statement on the growing popularity of chess among students in the country.

The event not only thrilled fans but also highlighted how chess is increasingly being embraced as a powerful tool for learning, discipline, and personal growth beyond the classroom.

The tournament was hosted by the Mzizima Knights Chess Club at the Aga Khan Primary School, attracting more than 60 young players across different age categories.

According to former Mzizima Knights president Prisha Chheda, competitors were grouped into Under- 8, Under-10, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 categories, ensuring fair competition and broad participation.

Prisha said the players came from a wide range of schools and chess academies, including the International School of Tanganyika, DIA, HOPAC, Aga Khan, French School, Braeburn, Rising Star Chess Academy, Academic

Achievement International School, The Apton School, Al Muntazir, Indian School, and Feza Boys. The diversity of participating institutions underlined the expanding chess culture within Dar es Salaam’s school community.

On the overall standings, the International School of Tanganyika topped the tournament with 15 points, showcasing depth and consistency across age groups.

AKES, Tanzania finished second with 11 points, while DIA secured third place with 8 points.

Prisha described the tournament as an amazing spectacle, noting that scores of fans filled the venue to witness matches supported by the AKES, Tanzania.

She explained that the junior inter-school chess tournament was designed to connect young players from different schools and help nurture a strong chess community.

The initiative allows juniors to improve their skills, find peers to play and practice with, and gain competitive experience without the pressure and fear often associated with open tournaments.

The event also aimed to promote sportsmanship, critical thinking, and collaboration, while showcasing schools’ commitment to extracurricular development.

In the Upcoming Category, Tej Patel claimed first place, followed by Ibrahim Bin Imran in second and Uzair Harunani in third, while Hannah Dawoodbhai emerged as the best female player.

In the Under-8 category, Aarav Patel finished first, Ayansh Shetty second, and Kaushik Sangadi third, with Aliyah Arab taking the female award.

The Under-10 category saw Riaan Varun George win ahead of Hanwen Guo and Vraj Masrani, while Vihana Divecha led the girls’ standings, followed by Zoey Andris and Sophia Dawoodbhai.

In the Under-14 division, Veeraj Mehta took top honours, with Zhanyi Wu (Michael) second and Vihaan Mehta third, as Zivah Honest Gugu won the female prize.

Mugema Duval emerged victorious in the Under-16 category ahead of Muhammad Asad and Zhe Yu (Jason). The Under-18 title went to Parsa Naser, followed by Henry Micheal and Cheal Nouidui.

Speaking at the event, Head of School at the Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary (International Section), Johnson Monari, said they were proud to host a fully student-led tournament that reflected strong agency and leadership.

He noted that chess sharpens critical thinking, improves concentration, and teaches respect, resilience, and sportsmanship skills that extend far beyond the chessboard.

“In recent years, declining focus and concentration among students has become a concern. Chess is a powerful tool to sharpen critical thinking, improve concentration, and help students remain calm under pressure,” said Monari.

He stressed that beyond cognitive benefits, chess teaches respect, resilience, and how to handle both victory and defeat.

“Through this tournament, we aim to nurture lifelong skills that extend far beyond the chessboard,” he added.

Hemmatrieya Jamdar, President of Mzizima Knights, thanked all participants for their involvement and support.

He expressed sincere appreciation for their contribution to the event’s success and stated that the organization looks forward to even greater participation in the third edition next year.

The organising committee brought together a team of dedicated individuals who played vital leadership and advisory roles to ensure the tournament’s success.

Joyce and Wilson were members of the core committee, while Jamilu Baguma served as the club patron, offering strategic guidance and steady support that helped guarantee the smooth running of the competition.

The club’s current presidents, Arianna Ladha and Hemattreya Jamdar, were instrumental in steering coordination, overseeing logistics and supervising the overall execution of the event, ensuring that every detail was handled professionally.

Media and communications were led by Kush Babla and Khadijah Tapya, who worked to secure strong visibility and comprehensive coverage for the tournament.

They were supported by a committed team comprising Shaurya Kumar, Prisha Shetty, Aman Sadiqali, Maryam Ipillinga, Aiman Sangey and Angel Mary Abraham, all of whom contributed significantly to various operational aspects of the competition.