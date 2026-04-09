Bluefins name strong squad for national swimming event

Dar es Salaam. Prominent swimming club Bluefins will field a strong squad of 13 swimmers at the Tanzania National Club Championship (TNCC) 2026 scheduled to take place this weekend at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) swimming pool in Masaki.

The club’s founder and head trainer Rahim Alidina expressed confidence in his team’s readiness ahead of the highly competitive event. “All our swimmers are in good shape and fully prepared for the championships. We expect them to perform well and achieve new personal bests,” said Alidina. He added that the squad consists of five female and eight male swimmers. The female swimmers representing Bluefins are Sakina Abdulali, Insiya Adamji, Maahira Noorani, Aminaz Kachra, and Anaya Shanghvi. The male swimmers include Burhanuddin Mustansir, Shabbir Hatim, Shuneal Bharwani, Hassan Harunani, Kaysan Kachra, Burhanuddin Hatim, Cayden Barreto, and Adam Hassanali.

The TNCC 2026 will feature a total of 16 swimming clubs, 14 from Tanzania and two from neighboring countries, reflecting the growing regional appeal and competitiveness of the sport. The three day championship is expected to run from April 10 to 12 and will attract around 190 swimmers, making it one of the largest swimming competitions on the local calendar.

Clubs from Kenya and Zambia are set to raise the level of competition, providing Tanzanian swimmers with an important opportunity to test themselves against strong regional opponents on home soil. The international participation is also expected to expose local athletes to different racing styles and strategies, which are essential for their development. Beyond medals and national titles, the championships will serve as a qualifying platform for the 2026 World Aquatics Championships in China. Performances during the event will be crucial in determining the athletes who will represent Tanzania on the global stage.

Organisers say the competition is part of a broader effort to raise the standard of swimming in the country by establishing a clear pathway from national to international levels. The event is designed not only to identify top performers but also to nurture emerging talent and prepare them for higher levels of competition.

Tanzania is expected to send four swimmers, two men and two women, to the World Aquatics Championships, with selection based on times, technique, and consistency under pressure during the national meet.

Officials believe that hosting international clubs strengthens sporting ties across the region and provides valuable benchmarking opportunities for local swimmers.

The exposure helps athletes identify areas for improvement while building confidence ahead of international competitions.

The championships are also expected to play a role in promoting swimming across the country by inspiring more young people to take up the sport. By showcasing high level competition, the event aims to expand the talent pool and ensure a steady pipeline of future athletes.