Tanzania swimmers to compete in Ghana’s Africa Aquatics event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has officially confirmed its participation in the 2026 Africa Aquatics Championships for both junior and senior categories, scheduled to take place at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, Ghana.

The six-day continental event will bring together top swimmers from across Africa, offering a platform for competition, development, and qualification for international events.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Secretary General Inviolata Itatiro highlighted the importance of the championships, noting that swimming communities across the country have been informed about the upcoming competition.

She emphasized that the event will also serve as a qualifier for World Aquatics international competitions, providing Tanzanian athletes with an opportunity to make their mark on the global stage.

“It is expected to be a major highlight for African swimming in 2026,” Itatiro said. “The championships will provide both established athletes and emerging talent a chance to qualify for international competitions while gaining invaluable exposure.”

The 2026 championships will feature a modified format, integrating senior, junior, masters, and inter-zonal categories.

This approach aims to create a more inclusive and competitive environment, allowing swimmers of all levels to showcase their skills and benchmark their performance against Africa’s best.

Tanzania’s participation comes amid a busy year for the country’s swimming program.

In addition to the Africa Aquatics Championships, Tanzanian swimmers are expected to compete at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar from October 31 to November 13 and at the World Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Beijing from December 1 to 6.

The year will culminate with the East Africa Swimming Awards on December 9, which will celebrate outstanding achievements across the region.

With these opportunities, Tanzanian swimmers are set to gain vital international exposure, enhance their competitive experience, and inspire a new generation of aquatic talent back home.