North Coast swimming club lead Tanzania charge in East Africa gala

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s swimming clubs delivered an impressive and encouraging performance at the recently concluded East Africa Development Swimming Gala, underlining the country’s steady rise in aquatic sports across the region.

The two-day competition, at FK Secondary School in Bahari Beach, brought together more than 600 young swimmers, both male and female, from five East African nations.

The event attracted top emerging talents and served as a critical platform for development, exposure, and regional integration within the sport. Uganda’s Aqual Akii emerged as the overall winner, showcasing dominance and depth across multiple categories.

However, Tanzania’s clubs were not far behind, with North Coast Swimming Club securing an impressive second-place finish, while French School Swimming Team claimed third position, completing a strong showing for the host nation.

The performances by Tanzanian clubs reflected growing investment in grassroots development and structured training programs.

North Coast Swimming Club, in particular, demonstrated consistency, discipline, and technical improvement, qualities that have become increasingly visible in recent local and regional competitions.

The gala, organized in collaboration with Prime Sports Agency and other stakeholders, was designed to nurture young swimmers while fostering competitive spirit and regional unity.

Speaking with The Citizen, Board Director of Prime Sports Agency and Chairman of North Coast swimming club, Lameck Borega said the event exceeded expectations in participation, organization, and overall impact.

Borega said the significance of the turnout, noting that the presence of over 600 swimmers marked a new milestone for swimming development in East Africa.

The event also attracted support from more than 20 sponsors, highlighting growing corporate confidence in the sport.

For Tanzania, the results signal a positive trajectory. Clubs such as North Coast and the French School team have increasingly positioned themselves as competitive forces, not only domestically but also within the East African region.

Their success is rooted in improved coaching standards, increased access to facilities, and a stronger emphasis on youth development.

Beyond medals and rankings, the gala provided valuable experience for young athletes. Competing against peers from countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi allowed Tanzanian swimmers to benchmark their abilities and gain exposure to different competitive styles.

Coaches and officials noted that such exposure is essential for long-term growth.

Many young swimmers displayed improved technique, endurance, and race strategy, indicating that training programs in Tanzania are beginning to align with international standards.

The success of the event also highlighted the importance of collaboration between clubs, schools, and governing bodies. Swimming in Tanzania has historically faced challenges, including limited infrastructure and funding.

However, events like the East Africa Development Swimming Gala demonstrate that coordinated efforts can yield meaningful progress. Importantly, the gala reinforced the role of sport in youth development.

By providing a safe and competitive environment, it encouraged discipline, teamwork, and confidence among participants.

Organizers stressed that the long-term vision extends beyond competition, aiming to build a sustainable ecosystem that supports talent identification and athlete progression.

For North Coast Swimming Club, the second-place finish is more than just a podium achievement. It reflects years of consistent work and a commitment to nurturing young talent.

The club’s performance is expected to inspire other Tanzanian teams to raise their standards and invest more in structured development programs.

Looking ahead, stakeholders are optimistic about the future of swimming in Tanzania.

Plans are already underway for the next edition of the gala, as well as additional training camps and competitions aimed at maintaining momentum.