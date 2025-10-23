Tanzania’s M’Mombwa eyes Morocco 2025 Afcon glory

Dar es Salaam. Charles M’Mombwa has quickly established himself as one of Tanzania’s most exciting football talents.

Born 27-years-ago in DR Congo and raised in Tanzania, the dynamic midfielder has developed into a key figure for the Taifa Stars, blending energy, tactical intelligence, and composure on the ball.

His club career has taken him from the youth set-ups in Tanzania to Australia’s A-League with Macarthur FC, where he impressed with his vision and box-to-box dynamism, before moving to Europe.

Looking ahead to Caf Afcon 2025, M’Mombwa shared his excitement with CafOnline for the tournament and the privilege of representing his country.

“Yeah, I think the tournament is going to be good. You know, when the African Cup of Nations comes around, it’s always an exciting time for every nation in Africa.

And us as Taifa Stars, we are very excited to be able to be participating in another one again. So, yeah, I think it’s going to be another great tournament”, said M’Mombwa.

“The preparations are going good. I can say we’ve already started our preparations. We’ve been preparing even throughout the World Cup qualifications.

And I think we’ve been able to work together as a team and we are coming together very well.

I think we’re going to be, you know, a surprise, another surprise nation in this Afcon coming up,” said M’Mombwa.

Reflecting on the personal significance of national team call-ups, he explained: “Yeah, it’s always a great privilege, first of all, to be called into your national team.

Every time I get called to the Taifa Stars it’s always a special thing for myself and my family. So it’s very important. It’s very important for us players to be able to represent our country, you know, in front of the world. So, yeah, I’m always grateful and very excited for the next one.”

With his growth evident at both club and international levels, M’Mombwa is expected to play a pivotal role in Tanzania’s Afcon campaign.

The East African nation has been drawn in an interesting Group C consisting of African powerhouse Nigeria, former champions Tunisia as well as neighbours, Uganda.