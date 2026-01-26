Kilimanjaro Marathon 2026 launched ahead of March 22 race

Dar es Salaam. Moshi town came alive with excitement as the 24th edition of the prestigious Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon 2026 was officially launched in a colourful ceremony held at Salinero Hotel, Kilimanjaro.

The event, which is the oldest and largest marathon in Tanzania, continues to cement Moshi and the Kilimanjaro Region as a hub for sports tourism, attracting runners and spectators from across the globe.

Speaking at the launch, the Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Kiseo Yusuf Nzowa, who was represented by the Regional Sports Officer Anthony Ishumi, said the marathon has played a significant role in uplifting the region’s economy and global profile.

“The Kilimanjaro International Marathon has, over the years, promoted sports tourism and contributed immensely to the economic growth of Moshi and the entire Kilimanjaro Region,” said Nzowa.

He noted that the event attracts more than 13,000 runners and a similar number of spectators from over 60 countries, a milestone that underscores its international stature as it marks 24 years of existence.

“We have hosted this marathon for 24 years now, and its impact reaches almost every family in Moshi and surrounding areas. Businesses thrive during this period, with hotels and lodges fully booked. I urge business owners to maintain high standards so visitors receive value for their money,” he said.

Nzowa also congratulated the sponsors, led by Kilimanjaro Premium Lager as the main sponsor of the 42km Full Marathon, YAS for the 21km Kili Half Marathon, and CRDB Bank for the 5km Fun Run.

Other supporting sponsors include Kilimanjaro Water and TPC Sugar, alongside official partners such as GardaWorld Security, Toyota Tanzania, Columbia Sportswear, Simba Cement, Harleys Healthcare Solutions and ALAF Limited.

He further acknowledged official suppliers—Salinero Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel Arusha and Keys Hotel Moshi—as well as exhibitors participating in the People’s Expo, which will take place during race number collection from March 21–23 at MoCU Stadium.

Among the exhibitors are HiSense, The Rwenzori Marathon, Schultz Sportreisen, Tanzania Coffee Board, DKT Healthcare, Enson Africa Chartered Accountants, Nyikani Trails, Tanzania Tourism Board and Graph X.

Nzowa encouraged Tanzanian runners to prepare well for the event so that more prizes remain at home.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Marketing Director, Khensani Mkhombo, said the company was proud to continue sponsoring the marathon through its Kilimanjaro Premium Lager brand for the 24th consecutive year, making it one of the longest-running sponsorships in the country.

This event reflects our long-standing commitment to promoting tourism, Tanzanian culture and community development,” she said, urging runners to register early via www.kilimanjaromarathon.com or Mixx by Yas.

Mkhombo promised participants an exciting race weekend, including the popular three-day Kilimanjaro Concerts, as well as various activations supporting local businesses, pubs and bars.

She also announced lucrative prize money for the 42km Full Marathon, with winners receiving up to Sh5.5 million, alongside special awards for veterans, masters and the top Tanzanian finisher. Yas & Mixx representative Shaibu Hamisi said the company was delighted to return as the official sponsor of the 21km Kili Half Marathon for the 11th year.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering communities, promoting health, tourism and economic growth, powered by our superior 4G and 5G technology,” he said.

Winners of the half marathon will pocket up to Sh3.4 million, with additional awards for veterans, masters and the best Tanzanian athlete.

Meanwhile, CRDB Bank Northern Zone Business Manager, Emanuel Kafui, said the bank’s sponsorship of the 5km Fun Run aligns with its mission of supporting initiatives that bring people together and promote tourism.

Organisers urged runners to register early, warning that entries are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The race will take place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).