Tanzania targets Feassa glory as EADB injects sh240m into Games

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking to make the most of home advantage at the 23rd Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) Games, with the regional competition receiving a major boost through a $90,000 (about Sh234 million) sponsorship from the East African Development Bank (EADB).

The games, which are currently underway in Morogoro, have attracted 413 teams and 5,548 participants from across East Africa competing in 51 sporting disciplines. The competition will run until August 22.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony, EADB Country Manager Stephen Wambura said the bank’s support reflects its commitment to investing in young people and initiatives that contribute to sustainable development in the region.

“While our core mandate is financing development projects across key sectors of the economy, we recognise that sustainable development goes beyond infrastructure and enterprises. It also means investing in people, especially young people, who represent the future of our region,” Wambura said.

He said the commitment had prompted EADB to become the title sponsor of this year’s FEASSA Games, contributing $90,000 towards the successful staging of the tournament.

“Sports sponsorship is one of the key pillars of our Corporate Social Initiatives agenda because we understand the transformative power of sports in shaping character, promoting healthy lifestyles and unlocking opportunities for young people across our region,” he added.

Under the sponsorship arrangement, EADB is supporting the production of medals and trophies for winning teams and providing playing kits for participants competing in the finals.

Tanzania has entered one of the largest contingents, with 127 teams and 1,704 participants competing across various disciplines.

In boys’ football, the hosts are represented by Nsumba Secondary School, Mbeya Day Secondary School, Morogoro Secondary School and Urambo Day Secondary School. Ziba Secondary School, Fountain Gate School and Kilombero Secondary School will carry Tanzania’s hopes in girls’ football.

In volleyball, Lumala Secondary School, Kaliua Secondary School and Kajunjumele Secondary School will compete in the boys’ category, while Mengele Secondary School, Lumala Secondary School and Mwanhuzi Secondary School will contest the girls’ event.

Basketball is another discipline where Tanzania expects a strong challenge. Nsumba Secondary School, St Jude Secondary School and Juhudi Secondary School will compete in the boys’ 5x5 event, while Orkeeswa Secondary School, Uru Community Secondary School and Rungwa Secondary School will represent Tanzania in the girls’ competition.

In netball, Mkolani Secondary School, Vwawa Secondary School and Mbeya Secondary School are among the Tanzanian teams expected to lead the challenge.