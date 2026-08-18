Vodacom turns CRDB Marathon into platform for healthier Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Kenyan runners dominated the 2026 CRDB Bank International Marathon at the weekend, but beyond the competition, the event delivered a wider message on the power of sport to promote health, community development and social responsibility.

Held at the TTCL Grounds in Kijitonyama, the marathon attracted runners from Tanzania and beyond, with Kenyan athletes again demonstrating their strength in long-distance running. Their strong showing added a competitive edge to an event whose significance extended well beyond the finishing line.

For Vodacom Tanzania, one of the sponsors, the marathon provided an opportunity to combine sporting excellence with its social impact agenda. Speaking during the climax of the event, Vodacom Business Director Nguvu Kamando said the company was participating in the marathon for the third consecutive year as part of its long-term commitment to initiatives that improve the lives of Tanzanians.

“For Vodacom, the marathon provides an opportunity to combine sport, community engagement and our corporate social responsibility agenda, particularly in supporting initiatives focused on maternal and child health,” said Kamando. He said Vodacom’s involvement was part of its wider commitment to supporting communities.

Kamando said such initiatives demonstrate the thinking behind Vodacom’s Zaidi ya Mtandao campaign, which seeks to show that the company’s contribution to society goes beyond telecommunications and digital connectivity.

“When we say Vodacom is Zaidi ya Mtandao, we mean that we are more than a telecommunications company. We are a partner in Tanzania’s development,” he said.

He said supporting health initiatives creates benefits that extend beyond hospitals and patients, as healthier mothers and children contribute to stronger families, productive communities and a more resilient society.

The company also encouraged its employees, customers and partners to participate in the 10-kilometre race as part of efforts to promote exercise and healthier lifestyles.

“Our goal is not just to sponsor the event but to actively participate and encourage others to join a movement that is changing lives,” he said.

While Kenyan runners provided much of the sporting excitement, Vodacom believes the marathon’s biggest victory lies in its social impact.