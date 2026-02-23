Chaneta confirms participation in East Africa Netball Club championship

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has officially confirmed its participation in the upcoming East Africa Netball Club Championships, scheduled to take place in May in Nairobi, Kenya.

The regional tournament will see Tanzania field four club teams as part of its continued drive to strengthen competitiveness and exposure at the regional level.

The confirmation was made by Stella Maclean Mwangomale, who is chairperson of the Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (CHANETA).

Mwangomale said preparations are already underway to ensure the teams represent the country competitively.

According to Mwangomale, the championships will bring together top netball clubs from Tanzania, hosts Kenya, Uganda and Zanzibar, providing an important platform for talent development and benchmarking against some of the region’s strongest sides.

“This tournament is very important for our clubs. It gives players international exposure and helps us assess our level compared to our neighbours. Fielding four teams shows our commitment to developing netball at club level,” she said.

The East Africa Netball Club Championships are expected to attract strong competition, particularly from Kenyan and Ugandan clubs, who have consistently performed well in regional and continental events.

Zanzibar’s participation also adds depth to the tournament, reflecting the growing popularity of netball across East Africa.

Mwangomale noted that the Nairobi championships form part of a broader and busy calendar for Chaneta, which has lined up several domestic, regional and development-focused activities throughout the year. According to the official Chaneta calendar, the year begins with district and regional leagues running from January to March, alongside executive committee meetings, leadership seminars and umpiring and coaching courses in Dar es Salaam

Between April and June, Chaneta activities include constitutional improvements, Mei Mosi competitions in Njombe, First Division League matches in Dodoma and officiating courses in Lindi.

The same period also features participation in East Africa Club Championships, underlining the importance of regional competitions in Tanzania’s netball development agenda The calendar further highlights a packed second half of the year, with events such as Shimisemita in Mbeya, Feassa Games in Morogoro, national team camps in Dar es Salaam and youth competitions for under-19 players in Morogoro. Tanzania is also scheduled to take part in continental competitions and World Cup qualification-related events hosted in Kenya later in the year. From October to December, Chaneta will oversee Second Division League matches in Tanga, Union League competitions in Coast Region, Shimiwi, Shimuta and Shimivuta tournaments, as well as East Africa Universities Championships in Dodoma and the Nyerere Cup. Mwangomale said the structured calendar is designed to ensure continuous player development, improved officiating standards and stronger club structures.