Tanzanian golfers claim third spot at Africa Region IV event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's national golf team produced an impressive performance to finish joint third at the Africa Region IV Men Team Championship held at Tamarina Golf Club in Mauritius.

The result ranks among Tanzania's best performances at the regional event, which attracted some of East and Southern Africa's emerging golf nations, including hosts Mauritius, Kenya, Seychelles, Reunion Island and Burundi.

The Tanzanian team, comprising Jumanne Mohamed, Isiaka Dunia, Enoshi Wanyeche and Victor Mbunda, displayed consistency and determination throughout the three-day tournament to finish tied for third place on 39-over-par.

Hosts Mauritius emerged champions after posting a winning score of one-over-par, while Kenya finished second on 32-over-par. Tanzania shared third place with Seychelles and Reunion Island in a tightly contested championship. Played over 54 holes in a stroke-play format across three rounds, the tournament tested both individual skill and team depth, with each country fielding four golfers. Tanzania head coach Fadhyl Nkya praised his players for their resilience and commitment, saying they had done the country proud by competing strongly against some of the region's leading golfers. "The players made the country proud by finishing third. They showed resilience, determination and professionalism throughout the week. I am very pleased with the way they conducted themselves both on and off the course," said Nkya. He attributed the achievement to thorough preparations spearheaded by the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), including a pre-tournament training camp at Kili Golf Club in Arusha.

According to Nkya, the camp played a key role in helping the golfers fine-tune their game, strengthen team chemistry and prepare mentally for the championship.

"The preparations were excellent. TGU organised a camp for us at Kili Golf Club in Arusha and the hard work we put in there has paid off. The players remained focused throughout the competition and the results speak for themselves," he said. Nkya also extended his appreciation to all stakeholders who supported the team's campaign.

"A special thank you to the Chairman of the Tanzania Golf Union, Gilman Kasiga, the executive committee, our sponsors, supporters, team management and everyone who made this journey possible," he said.

Meanwhile, TGU Chairman Gilman Kasiga has congratulated the national golf team for bringing pride and recognition to Tanzania through their impressive performance. Kasiga said that thorough preparations, the players’ experience, and quality coaching were the key factors behind the team’s success.

He added that the results have inspired both the players and officials, expressing confidence that Tanzania will one day become champions in international golf competitions.