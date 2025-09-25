TBEL leads lifesaving swimming training for Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Beach Lifeguard (TBEL) has organized a three-day lifesaving swimming training program for members of the Tanzania Fire Brigades in Dar es Salaam, aimed at improving drowning response and water safety nationwide.

The training, led by Coach John Belela, President of the Tanzania Lifesaving Federation, is being held at the Shabaan Robert Swimming Pool in Upanga.

The program is designed to strengthen collaboration between national stakeholders in drowning prevention and equip emergency responders with essential lifesaving skills.

Through practical swimming exercises and rescue techniques, participants are learning how to respond effectively to emergencies in water environments, from beaches to pools and open water.

Speaking on behalf of TBEL, Amina Mfaume, Founder and CEO, highlighted the organization’s mission:

“At TBEL, we believe that anyone can drown, but no one should. We started the Beach Lifeguard initiative because so many Tanzanians enjoy the beaches, yet we were witnessing far too many drownings.

As lifesavers, we chose to take action by placing trained lifeguards at the beaches.” Since its inception, TBEL has deployed 15 full-time lifeguards at Coco Beach, leading to an 85% reduction in drowning incidents since December 2023.

The program demonstrates how trained lifeguards and responders can make beaches and aquatic environments significantly safer.

The partnership with the Tanzania Fire Brigades represents an important step in creating a unified national approach to swimming safety and drowning prevention.

By equipping firefighters with hands-on lifesaving and swimming skills, TBEL ensures that more personnel are prepared to respond to emergencies both at the coast and inland water bodies.

The initiative reflects TBEL’s broader vision: combining community awareness, skilled personnel, and proactive measures to protect lives.