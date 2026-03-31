The Peninsula Club backs education through Diplomatic Golf Tournament sponsorship

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania The Peninsula Club has reaffirmed its commitment to community development and youth empowerment through its sponsorship of the 2026 Diplomatic Golf Tournament, a high profile charity event aimed at expanding access to education for underprivileged children.

The tournament, coordinated and operated by the Songea Mississippi Foundation in collaboration with a wide network of partners and sponsors, continues to serve as a powerful fundraising platform. Proceeds from the event are directed toward supporting children’s education, helping to break barriers to learning and create pathways to a brighter and more sustainable future.

Speaking on behalf of The Peninsula Club, VIP Clients and Golf Manager Johnson Geoffrey John emphasized the broader significance of the initiative, noting that the event goes beyond sport to deliver meaningful social impact.

“The Diplomatic Golf Tournament stands for more than just the game it represents hope, opportunity, and the future of our children. At The Peninsula Club, we are proud to support an initiative that directly contributes to changing lives through education. This is the kind of impact we believe in,” he said.

As one of the country’s leading private members’ clubs, The Peninsula Club continues to leverage golf as a strategic platform to unite the diplomatic community, corporate leaders, and individuals around shared values of giving back and social responsibility. The tournament provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders from different sectors to collaborate in addressing pressing community needs.

Through this sponsorship, The Peninsula Club reinforces its dedication to corporate social responsibility, aligning its brand with initiatives that uplift communities and invest in the next generation. The Club’s involvement reflects a long standing commitment to using sport as a vehicle for positive change and inclusive development.

In addition, The Peninsula Club extended its sincere appreciation to the Songea Mississippi Foundation, fellow sponsors, and all participants whose collective efforts continue to drive impactful change across communities.