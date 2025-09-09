Race for TOC presidency draws three aspirants

Dar es Salaam. Three candidates have officially entered the race for the presidency of the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) ahead of elections scheduled for October 4, 2025, in Morogoro.

The presidential contenders are Leonard Thadeo, the former Director of Sports Development in the country; Henry Tandau, the outgoing TOC Vice President; and Nasra Juma Mohammed.

According to the Chairman of the Election Commission, Ibrahim Mkwawa, only one candidate has expressed interest in the vice-presidential position—Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir.

Mkwawa revealed that during the nomination process, 18 candidates collected and returned forms. Among them, three are contesting the presidency, one is vying for the vice presidency, while 14 are running for membership seats.

For the executive committee membership positions, candidates from mainland Tanzania include Devotha Marwa, Fatma Yasoda, Muharami Mchume, Khalid Rushaka, Donald Massawe, Elias Mkongo, Noorelain Shariff, and Suma Mwaitenda.

From Zanzibar, the contestants are Mwatima Bakari Abdi, Suleiman Ame Khamis, Faida Salmin Juma, Makame Ali Machano, Juma Khamis Zaidy, and Abdulrahman Said Simai.

Mkwawa outlined the next steps in the electoral calendar. Objections will be received between September 9–10, followed by hearings from September 11–14. Final rulings will be delivered on September 16. Candidate vetting interviews are scheduled for September 18 on the mainland and September 21 in Zanzibar. The final list of approved candidates will be published the following day.

Campaigns will run from September 24 to October 3, giving candidates ten days to present their agendas to voters. On October 4, TOC members will cast their ballots to elect the new executive committee in Morogoro.

For the membership category, 10 candidates will be elected, with equal representation: five from mainland Tanzania and five from Zanzibar.

Mkwawa also confirmed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will send a representative to act as an international observer during the elections, ensuring transparency and compliance with global standards.