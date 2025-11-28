How young entrepreneur Pedima is emerging as a key player in Tanzania’s innovation economy

Dar es Salaam. Young Tanzanian entrepreneur Peter Didas Mallya, popularly known as Pedima, is increasingly making his mark in the country’s business landscape as his ventures grow across finance, technology, health and youth employment.

His expanding portfolio is positioning him as an emerging force in Tanzania’s innovation and enterprise ecosystem.

Through his companies, Pedima Enterprises, Pedima Microfinance, Pacify Limited and LocalPesa Limited, Pedima has established himself among the young leaders driving digital transformation and offering innovative services aimed at improving the lives of Tanzanians.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey and his vision for the nation, Pedima said he is committed to building Tanzanian companies capable of competing at the global level.

He emphasised that his broader mission is to expand financial inclusion, create job opportunities and nurture a new generation of local entrepreneurs.

“I believe in building Tanzanian companies capable of competing internationally. My goal is to increase financial equity, job opportunities, and grow a new generation of entrepreneurs in the country,” he said.

He said that his companies continue to contribute significantly to society through innovations designed to address various challenges faced by citizens.

“Pedima Enterprises provides super-agency and mobile money aggregation services, enabling agents and businesses to conduct transactions more easily,” he said.

On Pedima Microfinance, he noted that the institution has become an important pillar for young people and small business owners by offering affordable loans and entrepreneurship training.

Regarding LocalPesa Limited, he said the company focuses on developing digital payment systems and online financial services, an approach that enhances financial inclusion across the country.

Speaking on Pacify Limited, he said the company manufactures health products such as Pacify Organic Pads, which provide safe, high-quality and affordable solutions for women.