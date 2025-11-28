Tanzania reaffirms safety as tourism mission reaches Lake Manyara

By  Beatrice Materu

Journalist

Mwananchi Communication Limited

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at Lake Manyara National Park on Thursday, Minister Dr Ashatu Kijaji said the country continues to welcome high numbers of visitors drawn to its diverse attractions.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has reiterated that Tanzania remains a safe and secure destination for international travellers.

Speaking at Lake Manyara National Park on Thursday, Minister Dr Ashatu Kijaji said the country continues to welcome high numbers of visitors drawn to its diverse attractions.

“This undertaking serves to reaffirm to all visitors that Tanzania remains a safe, peaceful, and secure destination for leisure travel. We stand fully prepared to receive tourists and to provide them with exceptional service throughout their stay,”

Related


Some of the tourists from Portugal at Ngorongoro Gate 


Dr. Kijaji is leading a special mission covering all 21 national parks to assess preparedness and reinforce confidence in Tanzania’s tourism sector.

She noted that tourists from Italy currently visiting the country have expressed satisfaction with their experience and praised Tanzania’s natural beauty.

Latest

  1. How young entrepreneur Pedima is emerging as a key player in Tanzania’s innovation economy

  2. Yanga, Azam FC face crucial Caf Cup encounters today

  3. New Content Item (1)

    Top Legal Bet Companies in Tanzania

  4. Minister Ridhiwani Kikwete says he Is ready to face ethics' watchdog over allegations of owning fuel stations

  5. Clearly, ‘wahudumu’ tend to consider men fools!

In the headlines

View All