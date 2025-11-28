Tanzania reaffirms safety as tourism mission reaches Lake Manyara

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has reiterated that Tanzania remains a safe and secure destination for international travellers.

Speaking at Lake Manyara National Park on Thursday, Minister Dr Ashatu Kijaji said the country continues to welcome high numbers of visitors drawn to its diverse attractions.

“This undertaking serves to reaffirm to all visitors that Tanzania remains a safe, peaceful, and secure destination for leisure travel. We stand fully prepared to receive tourists and to provide them with exceptional service throughout their stay,”





Some of the tourists from Portugal at Ngorongoro Gate





Dr. Kijaji is leading a special mission covering all 21 national parks to assess preparedness and reinforce confidence in Tanzania’s tourism sector.