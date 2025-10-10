Why Andabwile missed Stars’ W. Cup clash against Zambia

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) defensive midfielder Aziz Andabwile was absent from the national football team, Taifa Stars, during their crucial World Cup qualifier match against Zambia due to citizenship clarification issues.

The decision came as a surprise to many fans who had anticipated seeing the talented midfielder feature in the game.

Andabwile joined the national team camp when it opened at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Ground before the squad relocated to Zanzibar in preparation for the match. Despite his presence in camp, his name was notably absent from the matchday lineup, raising questions among supporters and media alike.

Prior to the game, there had been no official indication that Andabwile was unavailable due to injury, unlike central defender Dickson Job, who was sidelined because of a fitness issue. This fueled speculation and curiosity among fans eager to see the midfielder in action.

In response to inquiries, Taifa Stars head coach Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman explained that Andabwile’s omission was linked to a complex citizenship matter.

Suleiman stated that the coaching team had received information that Andabwile, despite being Tanzanian, had represented Malawi’s U-20 national team during the 2019 COSAFA tournament in Zambia.

“After receiving this information, and to protect the integrity of the team, we were advised to remove him from the matchday squad while awaiting formal clarification from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) regarding his eligibility,” said Suleiman.

Suleiman further explained that TFF had officially written to FIFA seeking guidance on whether Andabwile could legally play for Tanzania at the senior level.

Unfortunately, a response had not been received by match time, compelling the coaching staff to err on the side of caution and leave him out of the line-up.

Clifford Ndimbo, TFF’s Media and Communications Officer, confirmed the matter, stating that the federation is awaiting a response from FIFA. “As far as I know, the matter is currently with FIFA following our letter,” Ndimbo said.

Andabwile himself addressed the situation, stressing that he is a Tanzanian citizen with a valid passport and other official documents.

He explained that his previous stint with Malawi’s U-20 team did not affect his eligibility.